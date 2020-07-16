Is John Cena Leaving WWE? What’s Really Going On With Cena’s Current Contract?

For over a decade, John Cena was the face of WWE and was one of the key people who led the charge to take WWE to new heights. John Cena was the face of the Ruthless Aggression era and became the wrestler WWE desperately needed after Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock left the promotion. John Cena was so loved among fans that he featured in several championship matches and he has become the WWE World Champion a total of 16 times.

What happened to John Cena: Is John Cena leaving WWE?

John Cena’s last in-ring appearance was at the WrestleMania 36 PPV, where he fought Bray Wyatt in the first-ever Firefly Fun House match. Since then, The Champ has not appeared in the WWE ring and the rumours of his retirement are getting bigger and bigger. Recently, a rumour about his WWE contract went viral which took Twitter by storm. The rumour claimed that John Cena’s WWE contract has expired and the former champion is negotiating with other wrestling promotions. The rumour was started by an anonymous individual, who claimed Dave Meltzer to be the source of his report.

BREAKING NEWS: According to Dave Meltzer of WON, John Cena's WWE contract has quietly expired. He is still expected to make one off appearances in the future.#johncena #johncenawwe #wwenews #youcantseeme #wwe https://t.co/wQRyaAzkwk — All Wrestling Pics (@AllWrestlePics) July 14, 2020

However, after this rumour went viral, various wrestling websites confirmed that Dave Meltzer never made these types of claims about John Cena. Also, John Cena isn’t wrestling for any other company than WWE. He has stated on several occasions before that he has no intention of leaving WWE.

We all have flaws. Facing our flaws is a very difficult process but is the only way to effectively grow. If an individual, group, title or idea ever gets to a point of assuming flawlessness, accountability is lost and positive change becomes next to impossible. — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 31, 2020

John Cena shows his love towards WWE

Talking about WWE in a press conference, John Cena said that WWE is still in his heart and everyone from the company is like his family. He said that he helps out anyone who asks for it. He does his best to teach and mentor the new superstars. Cena said that he has given everything to the company and he will always be a WWE superstar. He added that he is currently doing what he loves. He hopes that he will be remembered for his WWE career.

“WWE is still my heart. I’m still part of the family. I still keep in touch with a lot of folks. I try my best to teach and mentor when I can. But man, I’m 42,” said John Cena.

