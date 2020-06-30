Hulk Hogan Vs John Cena Almost Took Place, Reveals WWE's Top Executive Bruce Prichard

On the June 27, 2005, episode of WWE RAW, Hulk Hogan returned to the company and took down the trio of Chris Jericho, Christian, and Tyson Tomko with the help of Shawn Michaels and John Cena. The match was incredible and Hulk Hogan himself liked working the new superstars, especially John Cena. On the latest episode of ‘Something To Wrestle’, WWE SmackDown and WWE RAW Executive Director Bruce Prichard said that Hulk Hogan saw potential in John Cena while working with him for the six-man tag-team match. Prichard claimed that Hulk Hogan liked John Cena so much, he wanted a match against John Cena.

Also Read l Hulk Hogan vs John Cena: Is John Cena retiring from WWE: John Cena WWE Return: WWE News

Though Hulk Hogan wanted the match to materialise, Hulk Hogan vs John Cena was never scheduled. Bruce Prichard recalled that when Hulk Hogan returned, he started a feud with Shawn Michaels. He faced Shawn Michaels a couple of times but left WWE without ever drawing the feud to a close. Fans speculated that if Hulk Hogan wouldn’t have left, Hulk Hogan vs John Cena could have been materialised somewhere down the line.

"Hulk was already gone before we could (book the match against John Cena)," said Bruce Prichard.

Also Read l Hulk Hogan vs John Cena: Wyatt defeats Cena in Firefly Fun House match: John Cena WWE Return

WWE RAW: John Cena, Shawn Michaels and Hulk Hogan defeated Christian, Chris Jericho and Tyson Tomko on Hogan's return

The match started and Chris Jericho took down John Cena with a corner whip followed by a big boot to the face. Cena tagged in Shawn Michaels, but Jericho hit him with a running Enziguri. After dominating the match, Jericho tagged in Tyson Tomko. Tomko powerslammed HBK for a near fall and kept the pressure on. After getting punished for a couple of minutes, Shawn Michaels fought back and tagged in Hulk Hogan.

Hulk Hogan exploded into the ring as he took out all the opponents. Chris Jericho tried to fight back, but John Cena tackled him and took him ringside. Hulk Hogan punished Christian and Tyson Tomko before hitting Tomko with a big boot brother and a leg drop to score a win. After the match, Hulk Hogan hugged John Cena and Shawn Michaels and raised their hands in victory.

Also Read l Hulk Hogan vs John Cena: Triple H claims Cena vs Wyatt will be 'unique': John Cena WWE Return: WWE News

Also Read l Hulk Hogan vs John Cena: Cena talks about Reigns being pushed to become the face of WWE

Image Source: WWE.com