After CM Punk, Mark Henry Blames John Cena For Missing Out On WWE Championship

Serial WWE World Champion John Cena is arguably one of the greatest to have stepped into the WWE ring, if not the greatest. However, the 43-year-old West Newbury native has often been accused by several WWE superstars of overshadowing their careers. Throughout his years in WWE, John Cena has witnessed massive fame and glory but had to face a similar amount of heat from his co-workers and wrestling fanbase on numerous occasions. In the past, wrestlers like CM Punk have publicly claimed that they missed out on tasting glory due to John Cena and this time, “World’s Strongest Athlete” Mark Henry has given his take on how he missed out on the WWE Championship due to John Cena.

WWE: Mark Henry reveals how he missed out on WWE Championship because of John Cena

While interacting with Chris Van Vilet, Mark Henry gave some insight into his feud with John Cena in 2013. Henry revealed the real reason why he didn’t become the WWE Champion in 2013 which has surprised a lot of WWE fans. Although Mark Henry talked about his feud with John Cena and claimed how it did not go according to plan, ‘The World’s Strongest Athlete’ did not blame John Cena or WWE for it. A few weeks ago, CM Punk accused John Cena of stealing his glory at Royal Rumble 2008. As per CM Punk, he was scheduled to win Royal Rumble 2008 but John Cena returned and the promotion decided to make him the winner. Mark Henry made some similar allegations this week.

That wasn’t Cena’s fault, that wasn’t WWE’s fault. If anybody should be mad, it should be me, because I’m the one who said, look, man, I want to go home. I love to stay here and play with the boys and get out there and make some more money and all that stuff, but the most important thing to me was going home and doing what I’m doing. This is God’s work as well as what’s expected out of a man. said Mark Henry (H/T: 411 Mania).

In 2013, Mark Henry cut a promo which was well-received by the fans and it was believed that he would win his first WWE World title while feuding with John Cena. However, WWE against John Cena parting with the title, and Mark Henry seemingly lost one of the brightest opportunities of his WWE journey. John Cena has since received a lot of heat from wrestling fans.

Image courtesy: WWE.com