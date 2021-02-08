John Cena Says “There Is No Mathematical Way" He Can Be At WrestleMania This Year

John Cena recently announced that he won’t be making an appearance on this year’s WrestleMania, which is set to take place on March 28 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Cena was one of the highly anticipated stars to make a return as he had rarely missed the show of shows. His last WWE appearance came against Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36, where the two collided in an acclaimed Firefly Funhouse Match, which Wyatt won.

John Cena won’t be at WWE WrestleMania 37?

However, in a recent interview with the Sports Illustrated, John Cena broke countless hearts with his disappointing update on a possible appearance at WrestleMania 37. John Cena said that he’s currently shooting Peacemaker for HBO Max at Vancouver and if he were to leave Canada for some other work, he would have to quarantine himself for two weeks because of COVID-19 regulations, which will affect Peacemaker’s schedule. Hence, strictly based on "the letter of the law" there’s no logistical way of making it to WrestleMania 37 as the shooting at Vancouver will go until July.

"It's very difficult to say because I know it's going to be disappointing for a lot of people, but according to the letter of regulation right now, there is no mathematical way I can be at WrestleMania this year," he added.

With Cena being busy with Peacemaker till July, it's likely that he will be free by SummerSlam 2021. Depending on how the current COVID-19 vaccine rollout goes, it’s likely that Cena would be able to perform in front of fans at the summer blockbuster. WWE is also planning to allow a limited number of fans into the Raymond James Stadium for WrestleMania 37 as it’s an outdoor venue. Their rival, AEW, regularly welcome a limited number of fans to their shows as the shows take place in an outdoor venue in Jacksonville.

At the age of 43, Cena has clearly entered a stage of semi-retirement in the pro wrestling business. He’s a successful actor and earns millions for his work. While he has no money related reason to make a return to WWE, fans believe that the former champion could return for one last run. Some say that he’ll win the WWE title one last time, becoming the superstar with most title reigns. Currently, Cena is tied with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair on the list with 16 title wins.

Image Source: WWE.com