WWE On FOX Teases John Cena’s Retirement At SummerSlam PPV

John Cena’s last in-ring appearance was at WrestleMania 36, where he fought Bray Wyatt in the first-ever Firefly Fun House match. Since then, The Champ has not appeared in the WWE ring and the rumours of his retirement are growing bigger and bigger. Recently, WWE on FOX shared a tweet about John Cena’s retirement which has gone viral on social media since. WWE on FOX earlier shared a picture of John Cena’s armband with the caption “IS THIS THE END OF JOHN CENA?”

IS THIS THE END OF JOHN CENA? #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/rQRjJXRW4h — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 22, 2020

FOX also added the next PPV's hashtag #SummerSlam at the end of the caption which has forced many to believe that the 16-time WWE Champion could make an appearance at SummerSlam and announce his official retirement. There is also speculation that Cena could return at WWE SummerSlam and start a feud with A-list WWE superstars like Randy Orton, AJ Styles other others. “Say what you want but the WWE hasn't been the same since he left. Thank You, Cena,” wrote a fan. “I wouldn’t be surprised if his final match is soon vs Randy Orton since he’s bringing back the legend killer gimmick,” another commented. “He's become the same thing that the Rock and Brock are - PART-TIMERS,” added a third.

John Cena retirement: Cena teases his retirement

After WrestleMania 36, John Cena shared a cryptic message on Twitter. “All things end. When it’s time to leave, leave them guessing,” John Cena wrote. This led many to believe that John Cena was talking about the end of his in-ring career.

Uncertainty brings about many challenges. One of the toughest, most important challenges we face each day is to be our best selves. It’s a challenge certainly worth the effort. — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 9, 2020

WrestleMania 36: Bray Wyatt defeats John Cena in the Firefly Fun House Match

Before the match started, Bray Wyatt appeared and welcomed John Cena to his Firefly Fun House. Wyatt introduced the audience to a world where gods, monsters, angels and demons are neighbours and revealed that John Cena will face his biggest opponent till date - himself. Bray Wyatt played his mind games and took John Cena on a journey that contradicted everything he said. He displayed John Cena as a villain by having him relive some of his most memorable moments and gimmicks in WWE history. In the end, The Fiend appeared and pinned John Cena to win. From start to finish, the match was brilliant and showed how WWE can tell a great story without involving the audience.

Image Courtesy: WWE.com, WWEonFOX/Twitter