John Cena RETURNS To WWE On February 28, Here's What Could Happen On SmackDown

As announced earlier, 16-time WWE champion John Cena is scheduled to make his much-awaited return in WWE. John Cena will appear on the last WWE SmackDown episode of this month. According to WWE Backstage, the February 28, 2020 edition of WWE SmackDown will take place in the wrestler’s hometown Massachusetts. Many believe that John Cena can make a huge announcement about his return to the company.

Here’s what John Cena can do after making his return on WWE SmackDown:

John Cena can announce his retirement

Many fans are predicting that John Cena can say goodbye to WWE on SmackDown. One reason is that the show is scheduled to take place in his hometown. The other reason is that the wrestler can be seen teasing his retirement in several interviews. In an interview, the 16-time WWE World Champion accepted that he can't physically keep up with WWE's hectic physical schedule. In another interview, John Cena revealed that he loves WWE but he would like to focus on acting for a bit.

.@JohnCena will join @williegeist for this week’s #SundaySitdown to talk about going from wrestling to acting to writing children’s books! He also discusses what it’s like having his career compared to Dwayne Johnson’s #SundayTODAY pic.twitter.com/RLJKAkIl89 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 4, 2019

The Fiend can attack John Cena

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt is known for ending careers of WWE legends. In the past, he has attacked wrestlers like Kurt Angle and Finn Balor. Now, many believe that "The Fiend" can once again appear and attack John Cena. Some believe that if "The Fiend" attacks John Cena on WWE SmackDown, then he will become the biggest heel in WWE. The two can even face each other at WrestleMania or Elimination Chamber.

John Cena can announce his WrestleMania opponent

Many believe that after the speech, John Cena can pick his next opponent and it’s likely that it will be from WWE SmackDown. Some believe that the 16-time WWE World Champion can pick Roman Reigns as his next opponent. Few also think that if Goldberg wins the championship at Super ShowDown, then he can defend the title against John Cena at WrestleMania 36.

