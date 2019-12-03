WWE: King Corbin Looks To Shatter Roman Reigns' Pride In The Upcoming SmackDown Episode

If someone is planning to cross their paths with Roman Reigns, they should be careful. However, there is a self-acclaimed King on the SmackDown roster who is not afraid of going against him. King Corbin believes that he can take away Roman Reigns' pride and he is gearing up to defeat him. Well, if a full-blown fight is not enough, King Corbin has already vowed to humiliate Roman Reigns in the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE: King Corbin vows to humiliate Roman Reigns

King Corbin has his eyes on The Bigdog ever since his transfer to the blue brand. And he has no intention of letting it go so soon. The two adversaries collided against each other after Team Hogan’s victory at WWE Crown Jewel. King Corbin gave a taste of his power by pouring a brutal assault on Roman Reigns. Well, it is not easy to take down someone like Roman Reigns. The former WWE Champion has made his way to the top by defeating superstars like John Cena, Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker. However, the Samoan is currently in the midst of a stiff rivalry with King Corbin.

King Corbin is confident about defeating Roman Reigns and he has vowed to humiliate him in the upcoming Friday night episode of WWE SmackDown. Well, it can either be an intense verbal beef or an action-packed fight between the two WWE gladiators. King Corbin is well known for his superior mic skills and it won’t be shocking if the former United States Champion decides to tear apart Roman Reigns with his words. Let us know what you think about the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

