WWE SmackDown: Watch Roman Reigns Hammer Robert Roode As He Gets Stretchered Off

Roman Reigns and King Corbin had joined forces at WWE Survivor Series in a battle of brand supremacy. Reigns was the captain of the team which emerged victorious at the PPV. However, from the recent turn of events that took place on this week’s WWE SmackDown, it seems like the conflict between these superstars has only escalated. Roman Reigns was eager to get his hands on his royal rival. Unfortunately for him, King Corbin chose to throw one of his disciples in the way of 'The Big Dog'.

WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns vs Robert Roode | Match overview

There was a fight between Roman Reigns and Robert Roode. The fight was filled with outside interference from all of King's adversaries right after the bell. This did not stop 'The Big Dog' from handing 'The Glorious One' a punishment. After a brief distraction from Corbin, Robert Roode looked to finish off the fight only to run into the 'spear' from Roman Reigns. This followed a quick cover from Reigns as he successfully defeated Robert Roode and sent a clear message to the King.

WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns in a post-fight assault of Robert Roode

Roode tried to bash King Corbin's sceptre through Roman's head. Below is the exclusive footage from WWE where Roman Reigns can be seen coming back at ringside. He is flipping over the stretcher as the medical team attempts to carry away Robert Roode in the post-fight angle. WWE has indicated that Roman Reigns will further his rivalry with the Royal King.

EXCLUSIVE: As The Glorious One is stretchered out by medics following The Big Dog’s brutal beatdown, @WWERomanReigns continues to target @RealRobertRoode as he exits the arena. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/hm33fKWWuK — WWE (@WWE) November 30, 2019

