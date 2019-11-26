WWE: Roman Reigns Thrashes King Corbin, Praises Keith Lee After Survivor Series Win

After winning the Triple Threat Elimination match at the Survivor Series on Sunday, Team SmackDown captain Roman Reigns talked to a WWE commentator where he thanked his entire team except King Corbin. When asked about what it means to win a Survivor Series match, Reigns revealed that it means everything, he thanked his teammates but trashed King Corbin for his performance. Reigns added that they could have had literally anyone in their team apart from him and they would have still won the match.

EXCLUSIVE: "I want to thank everybody except for Corbin."#TheBigDog @WWERomanReigns was feeling grateful after picking up the win for Team #SmackDown at #SurvivorSeries.

Reigns then accused Corbin of sabotaging the whole match. He added that he took the right decision to spear Corbin and let Tommaso Ciampa eliminate him. Roman Reigns said that he is feeling really great to win his second Survivor Series match and this increases his confidence. He then revealed that it is his goal is to keep this winning streak alive and keep his enthusiasm up until WrestleMania.

WWE: Roman Reigns praises Keith Lee

Later that night, Roman Reigns took to Twitter and praised every RAW and NXT superstar who participated in the Survivor Series. He also praised Keith Lee by retweeting a WWE post writing. “Keith Lee, I'll see you again big man.” Keith Lee showcased his excellent power as he went one on one with 'The Monster Among Men' and even fought Roman Reigns.

