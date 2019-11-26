The Debate
WWE: Roman Reigns Thrashes King Corbin, Praises Keith Lee After Survivor Series Win

WWE News

After winning the Triple threat elimination match at Survivor Series, Roman Reigns talked to a WWE commentator where he thanked his entire team except Corbin.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Roman Reigns

After winning the Triple Threat Elimination match at the Survivor Series on Sunday, Team SmackDown captain Roman Reigns talked to a WWE commentator where he thanked his entire team except King Corbin. When asked about what it means to win a Survivor Series match, Reigns revealed that it means everything, he thanked his teammates but trashed King Corbin for his performance. Reigns added that they could have had literally anyone in their team apart from him and they would have still won the match.

Also Read l Seth Rollins takes his rivalry with CM Punk live on WWE RAW, brands him a 'coward'

Reigns then accused Corbin of sabotaging the whole match. He added that he took the right decision to spear Corbin and let Tommaso Ciampa eliminate him. Roman Reigns said that he is feeling really great to win his second Survivor Series match and this increases his confidence. He then revealed that it is his goal is to keep this winning streak alive and keep his enthusiasm up until WrestleMania.

Also Read l WWE: Randy Orton congratulates Rey Mysterio after his United States Championship win

WWE: Roman Reigns praises Keith Lee

Later that night, Roman Reigns took to Twitter and praised every RAW and NXT superstar who participated in the Survivor Series. He also praised Keith Lee by retweeting a WWE post writing. “Keith Lee, I'll see you again big man.” Keith Lee showcased his excellent power as he went one on one with 'The Monster Among Men' and even fought Roman Reigns.

Also Read l  WWE: Rey Mysterio celebrates with son Dominik after winning US Championship title

Also Read l WWE: AJ Styles tastes Indian snacks in the premiere episode of Chakh le WWE

Published:
COMMENT
