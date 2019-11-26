Matt Hardy Woos Fans With Comeback On WWE RAW Amidst Loss To Buddy Murphy

While one of the biggest highlights of Monday Night RAW was Rey Mysterio winning the United States Championship, another amazing moment came in the form of Matt Hardy finally making a return to WWE. The eldest of the Hardy brothers made his comeback against Buddy Murphy. Hardy gave the fans some entertaining moments even though he was unable to win the match.

Matt Hardy returns

To everyone's surprise, Matt Hardy made his return to in-ring action after being mostly out of it since WrestleMania 35. Hardy's competitor in the ring was Buddy Murphy and Hardy gave the fans a great show where he performed some of his famous moves in typical vintage fashion. However, Murphy started dominating Hardy later in the match and almost knocked him out but the latter managed to execute a reversal and land a 'Side Effect' on Murphy. Later in the match, Hardy got some momentum on his side and tried to land a 'Twist of Fate' on Murphy but a reversal and a strong hit that followed put Hardy out of his comfort zone. As a result, Murphy got the win on Hardy quickly.

Matt Hardy lives up to promise

YOU DON’T UNDERSTAND HOW HARD IT IS TO BE MATT HARDY pic.twitter.com/27Ly39h2nE — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 23, 2019

Jeff Hardy's knee injury forced the 'Hardy Boyz' to forfeit their WWE Tag-Team Championship title back in April and since then, very little was seen of both the brothers. Matt Hardy took part in a few live events but his on-TV presence was almost non-existent. He was asked by a lot of fans about his return on Twitter and had teased a new gimmick before his return.

