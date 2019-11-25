WWE: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt Net Worth, Salary, Survivor Series Performance

The Fiend Bray Wyatt is a third-generation wrestler who has spent nearly a year of his WWE career as one of the best heels. Wyatt has been repackaged with an incredibly well-crafted gimmick - "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. He recently became the WWE Universal Champion for the first time ever. The Fiend Bray Wyatt won the championship after defeating Seth Rollins at the Crown Jewel PPV event in Saudi Arabia. The Fiend is now at the receiving end of a monster push and is being built similar to how The Undertaker and Kane were built.

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt net worth

According to Player Wiki, The Fiend Bray Wyatt has a net worth that stands at an estimated $850,000.

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt salary

As per Player Wiki, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt had an annual salary which was estimated at $1 million in 2018. It came from his WWE career. As for his current earnings, the data is yet to be revealed to the media. His yearly earnings do not include the Pay-Per-View and merchandise sales that the superstar is entitled to. Interestingly, Bray Wyatt is a favourite among WWE fans and he generates impressive merchandise sales.

WWE Survivor Series 2019: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt retains the WWE Universal Championship

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, who had rekindled his long rivalry with Daniel Bryan, defended his Universal Championship at the WWE Survivor Series this past weekend. Bray Wyatt prevailed over Daniel Bryan as he defeated the 'Yes Man' with a Mandible Claw. Bryan brought out everything he had in his arsenal, but The Fiend turned out to be too much for the challenger.

