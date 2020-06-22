Mumbai Indians Pay A Special Tribute To The Undertaker As The WWE Superstar Retires

Mumbai Indians came forward to hail the Undertaker after the legendary wrestler had called it a day on his illustrious three-decade professional wrestling career. In the fifth and final episode of ‘Undertaker: The Last Ride’ documentary series, 'The Phenom' revealed that he has no desire to get back in the ring. The Undertaker said that in his opinion, his last match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 was "storytelling at its finest" and the "perfect ending" to his pro-wrestling career. The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) later confirmed the news of Undertaker’s retirement on their official Twitter handle.

'30 legendary years': Mumbai Indians

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the reigning IPL champions posted a picture of their four-time IPL-winning skipper Rohit Sharma posing with a replica of the customized WWE Championship. What made it even more special is that the title had the MI logo on both the straps. The Mumbai franchise also thanked him for entertaining one and all across the globe for 30 years and then termed his three-decade successful career as 'Legendary'.

Though The Undertaker announced his retirement, he revealed that 'only the time will tell' if he will make a return to the ring. "If there was ever a perfect ending to a career, that right there was it. If [WWE Chairman] Vince [McMahon] was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time will only tell there. In case of emergency, break glass, you pull out The Undertaker. I would have to consider that. Never say never, but at this point in my life and in my career I have no desire to get back in the ring," The Undertaker said in the documentary.

The Undertaker's successful pro wrestling career

The Undertaker has been one of WWE's greatest megastars and he is also arguably the best fear striker in the company's history. The Undertaker, whose real name is Mark William Callaway, with an illustrious career, has entertained his fans for almost three decades. The 'Deadman' holds the record for the most wins at Wrestlemania, which is WWE's biggest event. In fact, he was undefeated at Wrestlemania for over two decades. The Undertaker held a 21-year winning streak at Mania which was halted by Brock Lesnar in 2014. 'Taker' has been making sporadic appearances in the last few years i.e. during the twilight of his career.

When it comes to his accomplishments in sports entertainment, he is a seven-time world champion and has won two world titles in his favorite pay-per-view i.e. Wrestlemania i.e. at Wrestlemania 13 (1997) and, Wrestlemania 23 (2007) respectively.

