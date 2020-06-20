The Undertaker Reveals How Vince McMahon Helped Him Through The Darkest Times

The Undertaker recently spoke to TV Insider where he was seen discussing his ‘The Last Ride’ documentary. While reacting to the moment when WWE CEO Vince McMahon got emotional while talking about The Undertaker, 'The Phenom' said that he and Vince McMahon don’t have a ‘boss-employee relationship’. “He is a close friend and It was a little emotional for me to watch him not be able to put into words our relationship because he always has an answer for everything,” said The Undertaker.

Also Read l Vince McMahon Net worth: Vince McMahon's Billion Dollar Empire And His Rise With US President Donald Trump

The Undertaker then opened up on how much Vince McMahon means to him and revealed the time the WWE Chairman helped him through the darkest of times. The Undertaker recalled that a couple of years ago, he was going through some “personal problems” that affected his in-ring performance. Vince McMahon noticed the sudden change in Undertaker’s behaviour and called him to his office. He looked The Undertaker in the eye and slammed him for not believing in himself. The Undertaker said that he was initially angry at Vince McMahon, but realised that McMahon made a good point. The Undertaker claimed that it was a really rough time for him, but Vince McMahon helped him in every way possible.

“You need to quit feeling sorry for yourself. Then get your a** out there and do what you’re supposed to do,” Vince McMahon said to Undertaker.

Also Read l Vince McMahon Net Worth: How Much Did McMahon Invest In XFL? XFL Files For Bankruptcy After Laying Off Staff

Undertaker: The Last Ride preview

On Sunday, June 14, WWE released the fourth episode of their new documentary on The Undertaker, titled, ‘The Last Ride’. The first episode released almost a month ago and focused on the time The Undertaker was preparing for his supposed last match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33. The second episode focused on the aftermath of WrestleMania 33 and revealed why The Undertaker decided to continue wrestling.

Also Read l The Undertaker reveals why he never had the opportunity to face Sting in the WWE ring: WWE News

The third and fourth episodes showed The Undertaker finding his last shot and failing again and again to deliver an incredible match which would possibly be his last. The fifth and final episode of the mini-documentary is scheduled to release this Sunday. According to the teaser released by WWE, the final episode will focus on Undertaker’s WrestleMania 36 match against AJ Styles.

Also Read l Triple H shares sweet post for Bayley and Sasha Banks after WWE NXT goes off air: WWE News

Image Courtesy: WWE.com