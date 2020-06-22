John Cena Regrets His 'personal' Feud With WWE Star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

WWE star John Cena revealed he regrets his feud with Dwayne Johnson and admits thing got personal between them. John Cena and The Rock fought in consecutive WrestleMania main events in 2012 and 2013. John Cena and The Rock both have made giant strides in the entertainment industry over the past few years and the two-time Royal Rumble champion admits he was stupid to make 'The Rock WWE career' a big deal at the time when he was transitioning into acting.

John Cena and The Rock feud: WWE star reveals things got personal with Dwayne Johnson during WrestleMania fights

John Cena and The Rock were two of the biggest megastars in the WWE, who later went on to try their hand in Hollywood and tasted enormous success. While the former WWE stars are friends now, the duo shared an intense rivalry, which is widely regarded as one of the most highly-billed rivalries in WWE history. In a recent Q&A session, Cena admits that things got personal between him and Dwayne Johnson and it was wrong of him to call his rival out for his time in Hollywood.

The 13-time WWE Championship winner revealed that in WWE there is a grey area where imagination becomes very real and the duo were in the sweet spot and were not too happy with the other party.

John Cena and The Rock Feud: John Cena admits he was stupid to call out Dwayne Johnson for Hollywood career

Dwayme Johnson had quit WWE in 2004 and returned after seven years to host WrestleMania 27, before taking on John Cena. Cena reveals he was stupid and could not see The Rock's vision and was ignorant of how his and success could help him in creating a global brand for himself. He further credited Dwayne Johnson for opening the doors to Hollywood for him, having successfully made the transition himself. John Cena starred in comedies such as Trainwreck, Blockers and Daddy's Home as well as Transformers spin-off Bumblebee. He will feature in the latest instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise, F9, where Dwayne Johnson has also played a major role in the previous instalments.

(Image Credit: WWE.com)