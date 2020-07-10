WWE Star Natalya Celebrates Big Career Milestone By Sharing Eye-popping Snaps

Natalya is arguably one of the biggest superstars WWE has ever produced. She has been working in the company since 2007 and is currently the longest-serving active female star. During her time in Vince McMahon’s company, Bret Hart's niece has lifted both the WWE Divas Championship and the WWE SmackDown Women's title. Recently, the 38-year-old took to Twitter and revealed that she has competed in a mind-boggling 1,360 matches. She wrote that she’s feeling like baseball legend Cal Ripken Jr who has played 2,632 games in his 16-year-long career.

Natalya also shared some pictures on her social media accounts that showed that the former champion is staying in shape to break Cal Ripken Jr’s record. "Went to the high pony," wrote Natalya while sharing a snap where she can be seen flaunting her figure in figure-hugging ring attire. Fans loved Natalya’s new in-ring attire as one wrote, "This is a total divas photoshoot outfit! Nattttt you look sooo good sis!!". "You are the real Women's Champion," wrote another.

Natalya WWE matches: Natalya WWE career

Natalya – real name Natalie Katherine Neidhart – is a third-generation superstar who signed a contract with WWE in January 2007. After spending months in Deep South Wrestling, Ohio Valley Wrestling, and Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) developmental territories, she made her main roster debut in April 2008. She feuded with veteran Victoria for months before becoming her husband Tyson Kidd’s manager. The pair joined forces with former WWE superstar Smith and formed the memorable ‘Hart Dynasty’.

A couple of months later at the 2010 Survivor Series PPV, Natalya defeated Michelle McCool and Layla in a two-on-one handicap match to win the WWE Divas Championship for the first time. Natalya was the Divas Champion for almost 80 days before she lost the title to Eve at Royal Rumble 2011. After that, she started a feud with many major superstars including Brie Bella, Paige and others.

Since July 2013, Natalya has been featured as a main cast member of the WWE reality TV series ‘Total Divas’. In August 2017, Natalya defeated Naomi at SummerSlam and became the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion. In the process, she also became the first woman in WWE history to hold both the Divas Championship and the SmackDown Women's Championship. She reigned supreme as the champion for almost 100 days before she lost the title to Charlotte Flair.

Image Courtesy: Natalya Twitter