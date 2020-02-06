Natalya Fires Back At Asuka After Her Recent Loss On WWE RAW

WWE Superstars Natalya and Asuka unloaded a power-packed performance on this week’s WWE RAW. It was quite a physical contest between both the women. Unfortunately for her, Natalya failed to notch a victory over Asuka. After a hard-fought battle, Asuka managed to surpass the ‘Queen of Harts’ as she landed some deadly shots over Natalya. It was such an intense contest that Natalya had to leave the arena with a bruised eye. The two-time Women’s champion took it out on Twitter and said that they (Natalya and Asuka) are only getting started.

WWE RAW: Natalya challenged Asuka with a bruised eye

The ‘Queen of Harts’ and Asuka shared an intense rivalry inside the WWE ring. Natalya posted a picture of her eye on Twitter after facing Asuka on this week’s RAW. The WWE diva captioned the post, “We are only getting started.” Well, Asuka decided to reply back by stating, “Yes, started! Fought fierce battle tonight”.

Yes, started ❗

fought fierce battle tonight 🤟🤢💦 — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) February 4, 2020

Natalya was clearly not okay with it. She went on to slam Asuka by saying, “Wrong person to (cursing emoji) with.” Asuka did not remain silent as she fired back by stating, “I am puzzled. I am not cheating!” Natalya pinned the final nail in the coffin by saying, “Cut the BS.” Take a look at the Twitter war between two of the greatest women on the WWE roster.

I am puzzled⁉️🤪

I am not cheating...🤮 — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) February 4, 2020

(Image courtesy: Official Instagram handle of Asuka and Twitter handle of Natalya)