Randy Orton Talked To Vince McMahon, Triple H ‘every Week’ To Keep FTR On WWE TV

After being released by WWE a couple of months ago, former WWE Tag Team Champions The Revival made their AEW debut last week as ‘FTR’. After the show, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler appeared on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast where they talked about their short WWE career and made an interesting revelation about WWE legend Randy Orton.

While remembering their finals months with WWE, Harwood and Wheeler praised WWE legend, Randy Orton. The two stated that Randy Orton was their mentor and a really close friend who helped them several times. FTR also revealed that Randy Orton talked to Vince McMahon and Triple H ever week so they could keep making WWE TV appearances.

“Randy Orton fought for us so hard to get us on TV with him every single week because he believed in our work ethic and he believed in what we brought to the table. And we watched him go to Vince every single week, or Hunter or whoever, and say, 'we gotta keep this up'.”

Randy Orton loved working with FTR aka The Revival

After SummerSlam 2019, FTR (The Revival in WWE) teamed up with Randy Orton a couple of times to face The New Day. Though it was an unusual team-up on paper, Randy Orton reportedly loved working with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler in the ring. According to reports, Randy Orton liked their company so much, he personally pitched a storyline to Vince McMahon about making the trio into a team. However, Vince McMahon and others rejected the Apex Predator’s idea.

According to some reports, the WWE Chairman rejected Randy Orton’s idea because after the official WWE Drafts, ‘The Viper’ was drafted to RAW, while The Revival moved to SmackDown. It would have been really hard for the storyline to run smoothly as the two parties were in two different brands. After moving to SmackDown, FTR aka The Revival featured in very few storylines. The two were also not happy with the way their characters were being displayed in the ring. According to many, after having numerous arguments with WWE's creative team, FTR asked for their release, which WWE duly granted.

