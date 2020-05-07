Drew McIntyre Reveals Vince McMahon And Triple H's Reactions After Historic WWE Title Win

It’s been almost a month since Drew McIntyre became the WWE Champion and many are still talking about his impressive achievements. Drew McIntyre created history at WrestleMania 36 as he became one of the few superstars to defeat Brock Lesnar in the WWE. He also became the first-ever British WWE Champion in the process.

Almost every WWE superstar congratulated Drew McIntyre for becoming the new WWE Champion and many even stated that a new era in WWE has started. Recently, Drew McIntyre talked to a sports website where he revealed how WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon and executive Triple H reacted to his win. Drew McIntyre said when he went backstage after the match, ‘reaction was non-existent’ because no one was present backstage.

However, when Drew McIntyre went to meet Vince McMahon and Triple H later, he was congratulated by almost everyone in the WWE. He said the WWE crew was very happy and proud of him. Drew McIntyre said that the crew has seen him struggle for the past 5 to 10 years and now that he has become the WWE Champion, everyone was happy.

“I think for Vince McMahon and Triple H themselves, they were just very happy to see that I have finally kind of grown-up and realised the potential they had seen in me all those years ago.”

WWE superstars react to Drew McIntyre’s WrestleMania 36 win over Brock Lesnar

.@DMcIntyreWWE well done sir!!!! You freaking earned that!!!! See you around!!!!! Don’t forget I own you one!!! pic.twitter.com/q7vR1c2cWI — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) April 6, 2020

He did it. He really did it. Nobody deserves this more. His work ethic, his mentality, his professionalism. Hardest worker in the room always. Locker room leader! Everything. Drew did it. #WrestleMania https://t.co/KidWEXPpBr — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) April 6, 2020

Congrats @DMcIntyreWWE! Could not have happened to a more deserving man. #Wrestlemania36 — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) April 6, 2020

I can’t say anything better than this from my trainer, mentor and dear friend @martyleglockno1 https://t.co/8NBpmetiSM — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) April 6, 2020

