Last Updated:

Drew McIntyre Reveals Vince McMahon And Triple H's Reactions After Historic WWE Title Win

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre said that when went to meet Vince McMahon and Triple H later, he was congratulated by almost everyone in WWE.

Written By
Adil Khan
Drew McIntyre

It’s been almost a month since Drew McIntyre became the WWE Champion and many are still talking about his impressive achievements. Drew McIntyre created history at WrestleMania 36 as he became one of the few superstars to defeat Brock Lesnar in the WWE. He also became the first-ever British WWE Champion in the process.

Almost every WWE superstar congratulated Drew McIntyre for becoming the new WWE Champion and many even stated that a new era in WWE has started. Recently, Drew McIntyre talked to a sports website where he revealed how WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon and executive Triple H reacted to his win. Drew McIntyre said when he went backstage after the match, ‘reaction was non-existent’ because no one was present backstage.

Also Read l WWE officials including Vince McMahon, Triple H hit with lawsuits citing fraudulent scheme

However, when Drew McIntyre went to meet Vince McMahon and Triple H later, he was congratulated by almost everyone in the WWE. He said the WWE crew was very happy and proud of him. Drew McIntyre said that the crew has seen him struggle for the past 5 to 10 years and now that he has become the WWE Champion, everyone was happy.

“I think for Vince McMahon and Triple H themselves, they were just very happy to see that I have finally kind of grown-up and realised the potential they had seen in me all those years ago.”

Also Read l Triple H’s 25th WWE anniversary: HBK, Stephanie and Vince McMahon surprise The Game

WWE superstars react to Drew McIntyre’s WrestleMania 36 win over Brock Lesnar

Also Read l Drew McIntyre vs Brock Lesnar: Drew McIntyre says ‘genius’ Brock Lesnar made sure Royal Rumble 2020 was huge for him

Also Read l Drew McIntyre vs Brock Lesnar: Drew McIntyre stuns Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36, becomes first British WWE Champion

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all