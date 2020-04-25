Triple H’s 25th WWE Anniversary: HBK, Stephanie And Vince McMahon Surprise The Game

On this week’s WWE SmackDown, The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels appeared to congratulate his long-time friend Triple H on completing 25 years in WWE. Shawn Michaels showed a blooper reel of D-Generation X from their late 90’s run. Triple H then FaceTimed Stephanie McMahon, Road Dogg, and Ric Flair with the three congratulating the 14-time WWE Champion. While talking to Stephanie McMahon, the conversation took a turn as the WWE CBO started slamming Shawn Michaels for mocking her. To stop the fight, Triple H hung up on Stephanie McMahon.

The lights went out and Vince McMahon then appeared in the ring. Vince McMahon mocked the segment and said that Triple H was 'boring'. Vince McMahon made some more fun of Triple H, before getting serious. He stated that he loves his son-in-law and then made the lighting crew turn off the lights to end the show. Triple H hugged Shawn Michaels and thanked him for an Incredible segment.

Triple H WWE 25th anniversary: Superstars congratulate Triple H

After the show went off the air, many WWE superstars like Renee Young, Tegan Nox and others took to Twitter and congratulated Triple H on completing 25 years in WWE. Tegan Nox thanked Triple H for being an inspiration while Young thanked 'The Game' for sharing some incredible moments with her. Former WWE superstar and the current face of AEW Chris Jericho also congratulated Triple H and hailed him as one of the best WWE performers.

I could not be more proud of you @TripleH! You are one of the biggest icons in @wwe history. What you have given to our business and our fans in & out of the ring is unparalleled. Thank you for the past 25 years, I can’t wait to see what comes next! #HHH25 #TheGame I LOVE YOU! pic.twitter.com/uE0D6mAnau — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 24, 2020

We didn’t know it a quarter-century ago, but he would go on to change “The Game” forever. Happy 25th #WWE Anniversary to my son-in-law, @TripleH! pic.twitter.com/QnacTDfZ2y — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) April 24, 2020

Congrats on 25 years @TripleH !! One of the absolute best to lace up a pair of boots!! And thanks for landing me on wikifeet many years ago. 😳🙃 pic.twitter.com/i6NTWrg0nl — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) April 25, 2020

Congrats on 25 years, Boss @TripleH 🙅🏻‍♂️ You’re 1 of the many reasons I started wrestling but more importantly, You helped me through double knee explosions & gave me an opportunity to prove to myself that I can still do this! Thank you for believing in me! #HHH25 pic.twitter.com/GSvyhRIFPO — Tegan Nox 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@TeganNoxWWE_) April 25, 2020

