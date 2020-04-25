Triple H’s 25th WWE Anniversary: HBK, Stephanie And Vince McMahon Surprise The Game

Shawn Michaels, Stephanie McMahon, Vince McMahon and others appeared to congratulate former WWE Champion Triple H on completing 25 years in WWE.

Triple H

On this week’s WWE SmackDown, The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels appeared to congratulate his long-time friend Triple H on completing 25 years in WWE. Shawn Michaels showed a blooper reel of D-Generation X from their late 90’s run. Triple H then FaceTimed Stephanie McMahon, Road Dogg, and Ric Flair with the three congratulating the 14-time WWE Champion. While talking to Stephanie McMahon, the conversation took a turn as the WWE CBO started slamming Shawn Michaels for mocking her. To stop the fight, Triple H hung up on Stephanie McMahon.

The lights went out and Vince McMahon then appeared in the ring. Vince McMahon mocked the segment and said that Triple H was 'boring'. Vince McMahon made some more fun of Triple H, before getting serious. He stated that he loves his son-in-law and then made the lighting crew turn off the lights to end the show. Triple H hugged Shawn Michaels and thanked him for an Incredible segment.

Triple H WWE 25th anniversary: Superstars congratulate Triple H

After the show went off the air, many WWE superstars like Renee Young, Tegan Nox and others took to Twitter and congratulated Triple H on completing 25 years in WWE. Tegan Nox thanked Triple H for being an inspiration while Young thanked 'The Game' for sharing some incredible moments with her. Former WWE superstar and the current face of AEW Chris Jericho also congratulated Triple H and hailed him as one of the best WWE performers.

