Rob Gronkowski Warned By WWE Star R-Truth To Give His 'baby' Back As Gronk Takes NFL Route

NFL superstar Rob Gronkowski is on his way back to the league but the WWE Universe is not yet done with their new 24/7 champion. Despite coming out of retirement to team up with Tom Brady at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Rob Gronkowski is scheduled to defend his WWE 24/7 title in the near future and several wrestlers already have Rob Gronkowski and his WWE world title in their crosshairs. Former WWE 24/7 champion R-Truth is one of them as he went on to deliver his opinion over Rob Gronkowski holding the title.

WWE: R-Truth wants Rob Gronkowski to return him ‘his baby’

The official Instagram handle of WWE recently posted a video in which former WWE 24/7 champion R-Truth is seen calling out new Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski for the world title. According to R-Truth, no one deserves the WWE 24/7 title more than him and he is ready to reclaim it from Rob Gronkowski in the near future. R-Truth went on to congratulate Rob Gronkowski for getting back into the NFL but declared the WWE 24/7 title as a problematic factor. The way R-Truth see it, the WWE 24/7 title is his and Rob Gronkowski should not be carrying it for too long.

“Rob give me my baby back before you go because I will show up at the press conferences, picnic, church, and all the places,” said R-Truth.

Rob Gronkowski WWE future

WWE still sees the 'Gronk' as a fighting WWE champion and he will reportedly go ahead with part-time appearances in the WWE Universe. While people are wondering about the Buccaneers star’s current status in wrestling, WWE provided an answer by tweeting, “Congratulations to Rob Gronkowski, the current WWE 24/7 Champion, on his return to football. Per the rules of the 24/7 title, Gronk must defend his championship at all times in any location. He could be celebrating a touchdown pass from Tom Brady...anytime, anywhere."

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)