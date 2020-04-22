Rob Gronkowski Traded To Buccaneers, Video Of Tom Brady And Gronk Breaks The Internet

Earlier this week, Tampa Bay Buccaneers shocked the NFL by announcing they have agreed to a trade for Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. The 30-year-old announced his NFL retirement in 2019 but will now be back in the NFL to reunite with long-time Patriots teammate Tom Brady at the Buccaneers. Buccaneers capitalised on the announcement by sharing a Tom Brady and Gronk video from their social media platforms. The short footage has since gone viral on social media with fans lauding the bond between the duo.

Rob Gronkowski traded: Gronkowski to Buccaneers announcement

Series of announcement posts on Buccaneers' Twitter handle including one featuring the 'Tom Brady and Gronk video':

Gronkowski to Buccaneers: 'Rob Gronkowski traded' announcement video goes viral on social media

The short video which Tom Brady uploaded on his Instagram handle is from January 2019 after New England beat Kansas City Chiefs to win the AFC Championship. After the hard-fought victory, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski were seen heading to the team bus while laughing and celebrating their big win. Patriots went on to lift the Super Bowl, beating Los Angeles Rams 13-3.

Rob Gronkowski secured his third Super Bowl title and announced his decision to retire from the NFL later that year. The latest report from ESPN sheds more light on Gronkowski's relationship with Tom Brady where Gronkowski opted out of a trade to the Detriot Lions as he did not want to play with another quarterback.

Gronkowski to Buccaneers: Rob Gronkowski contract with Bucs

After a one-year hiatus, Gronkowski is set to return to the NFL and also team-up with Tom Brady at Buccaneers. Gronkowski will reportedly earn up to $10 million this season, out of which $9 million is guaranteed and another $1 million in various workout bonuses. The fourth highest-paid tight end in the NFL is so far set to only play in the 2020 season for the Buccaneers. However, if the return goes well for both parties we could see a Rob Gronkowski contract extension before the 2020 season comes to a close.

