The Big Show Has His Say On WWE Running Shows Amid The Coronavirus Outbreak

In a recent interview, The Big Show gave his thoughts on WWE continuing to do shows amid the coronavirus outbreak. WWE has been receiving a lot of heat from fans for constantly putting hundreds of lives in danger. However, The Big Show praised the company for entertaining millions while putting their best efforts on keeping the WWE superstars and officials safe.

“We’re trying to do things the best that we can to entertain and also follow a lot of safety and health guidelines,” The Big Show said.

Speaking to Fox News, The Big Show said that the company is not forcing its wrestlers and officials to work. “If you feel uncomfortable, stay at home, stay with your family," he was quoted as saying. The Big Show said because of the hard work of WWE officials and superstars, fans were able to receive some of the best WrestleMania matches in the recently concluded PPV. Though his match with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre did not feature at WrestleMania 36 (it was broadcast a day after on WWE RAW), The Big Show said he had a lot of fun competing at WrestleMania.

Triple H explains why WWE is going ahead with live shows despite the coronavirus outbreak

When asked about why WWE is keen on going ahead with live shows despite the coronavirus outbreak, Triple H said that people need entertainment, especially during the ongoing lockdown. Triple H said that during these bad days, people need a way to escape from stress. Triple H concluded by saying WWE’s current agenda is to make the WWE Universe happy. Earlier, WWE also released a statement where they agreed with Triple H and The Big Show's statements. WWE revealed that the company believes “it is now more important” to entertain the people in the middle of a global health crisis.

