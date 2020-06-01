Randy Orton Writes 'Walk With Us' In Support Of Protests Against George Floyd's Death

WWE superstar Randy Orton is one of the many celebrities in the United States who spoke out in support of the protests against the unjust killing of George Floyd. Last Monday, Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed African-American was murdered by a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The George Floyd death resulted in mass outrage as protesters rallied in numbers across several cities in the United States to voice their outrage against racial profiling and police brutality.

Randy Orton's walk with us message

On Sunday, Randy Orton retweeted a post from one the protesters with the caption, "#WalkWithUs". The hashtag is one of the most trendings slogans in the US where protesters are urging the masses to join their movement against the brutal murder of George Floyd. The post which Randy Orton retweeted had a short video attached to it which showed Chris Swanson, the sheriff of Genesee County, Michigan, joining the protesters' peaceful 'Walk With Us' movement. Swanson, who earlier donned police gear to stop the riots, was seen taking his gear off as he joined the movement. The Genesee County sheriff stated he represented the cops around the country who believe in helping people and not side with such unjust acts.

Randy Orton Black Lives Matter post

Apart from the above post, Randy Orton has been quite vocal on social media, as he spoke regarding the recent events that took place in Minneapolis. On Saturday, May 30, Randy Orton posted "#BlackLivesMatter" in support of the protesters. Orton then shared the link of a petition on Change.org that demanded justice for George Floyd from Mayor Jacob Frey of Minneapolis.

All lives DO matter, but the point I was trying to make is that I finally realized that until #BlackLivesMatters, they can’t. Get it? https://t.co/KSf6VkMINq — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) May 29, 2020

George Floyd death

Last Monday, George Floyd was brutally murdered by a police officer named Derek Chauvin on the streets of Minneapolis. The footage of the incident went viral on social media where Chauvin was seen pressing his knee against Floyd's neck, who was seen gasping for air for several minutes. Floyd was repeatedly heard saying: "I can't breathe," before he turned silent. He was pronounced dead the same day.

Floyd's death has sparked several protests and riots across several cities in the United States. Cities like Atlanta, New York, Houston, Boston and others saw protesters gather in large numbers to lead peaceful protests. In several cities, the protests turned into riots. Derek Chauvin and the three other police officers were fired by the Minneapolis PD. On Friday, Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

