Randy Orton Vengefully Challenges Edge To ‘Wrestling Match’ At WWE Backlash

After a barbaric Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36, fans thought the storyline between Edge and Randy Orton would end. However, on this week’s WWE RAW, The Viper slammed The Hall of Famer and challenged him for a wrestling match at WWE Backlash, continuing the long storyline. According to fans, the Randy Orton vs Edge 2 feud could start in the upcoming WWE RAW episode as WWE Backlash is almost a month away. WWE Backlash is scheduled to take place on June 14, 2020.

WWE RAW Results: Randy Orton challenges Edge for a match at WWE Backlash

Edge returned to WWE RAW for the first time since WrestleMania 36. He said he’s ready to feature in more fights because WrestleMania 36 was not the end. Edge then dusted off the rumours and said that he is not "hunting The Viper" anymore.

He claimed that he’s done with Randy Orton after WrestleMania 36. Randy Orton's music then came on and The Viper made his way to the ring. Randy Orton congratulated Edge and said that 'the better man won at WrestleMania'.

Randy Orton walked off, only to return and say that a better man won, but not a better wrestler. Randy Orton slammed Edge and said that he doesn't believe Edge has it in him to wrestle anymore. Randy Orton then challenged Edge for a “Wrestling Match" at WWE Backlash. When a WWE host asked Edge to respond, The Rated R Superstar didn't say anything.

