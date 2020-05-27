Randy Orton Reveals Lavish New Purchase Of A Private Jet In An Intriguing Instagram Post

WWE threw up a surprise for the fans last week by scheduling a match between former World Champions Randy Orton and Edge for WWE BackLash on June 14. However, Randy Orton continued to be in the headlines this week, albeit not for his matchup against Edge at Backlash. The Viper stunned his fans with a cheeky Instagram post this week that has garnered a lot of attention. According to Randy Orton’s recent Instagram post, The Viper has purchased a private jet.

WWE news: Randy Orton Plane story thrills WWE fans

Randy Orton posted the picture on Instagram in which he is spotted relaxing inside a private jet. Though there is no official confirmation about the Randy Orton plane purchase, The Viper went on to state in the caption that he actually bought it. The social media post has already piqued everyone’s curiosity as eminent celebrities and fans continue to deliver their reactions in the comment section.

Considering the Randy Orton plane purchase stands true, Orton will now join the likes of Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and Barcelona icon Lionel Messi in owning a private jet. Boxing great Floyd 'Money' Mayweather is also a part of the extravagant list with Mayweather often posting pictures of his jet on Instagram.

WWE news: Randy Orton plane purchase and WWE Backlash matchup

After a gruesome contest at WrestleMania 36, it appeared that Edge and Randy Orton were done with their rivalry. However, WWE officials lined up them once again for the upcoming PPV ‘WWE Backlash’. At WrestleMania 36, Edge vanquished ‘The Viper’ and stunned the WWE universe with his phenomenal performance. Though Randy Orton managed to overpower Edge on a number of occasions in the contest, the R-Rated Superstar managed to have the last laugh by pinning down Orton. The rivalry is expected to witness the last phase as Randy Orton and Edge will lock horns one more time on June 14 at WWE Backlash. The PPV is expected to take place in Orlando, Florida in an empty arena.

Image courtesy: Randy Orton Instagram