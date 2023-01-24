RAW XXX: Results, Winners, Grades And Highlights From 30th Anniversary Of WWE Raw

The January 23 episode of WWE Raw featured the return of several veteran superstars. Hulk Hogan opened the episode and kicked off the 30th-year celebration of the WWE Monday Night RAW. In the first segment of the night, Sami Zayn underwent a trial for conspiring with Kevin Owens to take down the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.

While Zayn was found not guilty, The Bloodline (Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, & Sami Zayn) defeated The Judgement Day (Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio) in the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship match. The WWE universe witnessed the return of another WWE legend in the next segment as The Undertaker showed up in the American Badass fashion.

The Undertaker returns as Raw is XXX

As LA Knight called out the legends to save Bray Wyatt, Undertaker interrupted the promo. Knight tried to leave after a bit of trash-talking but backed up right into Bray Wyatt, who was making his entrance. Undertaker acted like giving a chokeslam to Knight but instead threw him to Wyatt, who landed a Sister Abigail on his Royal Rumble opponent.

Brock Lesnar returns and takes down Lashley-Theory

In the final segment of the show, The Beast Brock Lesnar made his much-anticipated return to the promotion. Lesnar had been absent from WWE TV since defeating Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel 2022 in November. Lesnar made a surprise appearance during the No Disqualification match between Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory for the United States Championship title.

The Beast launched brutal attacks on both Lashley and Theory, as the segment ended with the Lesnar landing a couple of F5s. Theory ended up retaining his title as he was on top of Lashley due to the F5 by Lesnar. Here’s a look at what else happened on WWE Monday Night Raw.

WWE Monday Night Raw: Full results for January 23 show