WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Leaked Image Of Rumble Line-up Reveals Winner Of The Match- Report

WWE is all set to host one of its most awaited annual pay-per-view (PPV) the WWE Royal Rumble in the coming weekend. Alongside several interesting matchups, the Royal Rumble 2023 PPV will feature the traditional Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches. Ahead of the much-anticipated event, a picture consisting of the list of participants for the Women’s Royal Rumble match is making rounds on social media.

The picture consists of the names of 30 female wrestlers, who will lock horns in the Women’s Royal Rumble match. At the same time, the picture also claims that the former NXT and Raw women’s champion Rhea Ripley will emerge as the winner of the event. It is pertinent to mention that there is no confirmation of the authenticity of the participant list.

Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan may be the final 2 in #RoyalRumble 2023 pic.twitter.com/njzXEam76D — Wrestle Tracker (@wrestletracker1) January 17, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that Ripley was the fourth-last wrestler to be eliminated at last year’s Women’s Royal Rumble match. While Ripley was eliminated by then WWE SmackDown women’s champion Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey was the last woman standings. Meanwhile, Ripley was one of the first superstars to be confirmed for the Women’s Royal Rumble match this year.

Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble Matches: Format explained

Explaining the format for the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble Matches on their official website, WWE said, “The Road to WrestleMania begins at Royal Rumble, and the stakes are higher than ever heading into this year's Men's and Women's high-stakes Royal Rumble Match. Each match will begin with just two Superstars in the ring. Every 90 seconds, a new Superstar enters the fray”.

“Elimination only occurs when a Superstar has gone over the top rope and both feet have touched the floor. This continues until there is just one man left standing as the winner of the Royal Rumble Match. And his prize? A guaranteed World Championship match when WrestleMania goes Hollywood on April 1 and 2,” WWE added. Here’s a look at the superstars who are confirmed to participate in the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches so far.

Confirmed participants for 30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Cody Rhodes

Kofi Kingston

Ricochet

Bobby Lashley

Seth "Freakin" Rollins

Austin Theory

Gunther

Drew McIntyre

Sheamus

Omos

Braun Strowman

Baron Corbin

Santos Escobar

Rey Mysterio

Confirmed participants for 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match