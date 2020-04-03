Rob Gronkowski Reveals The Importance Of Being A Part Of The Historic WrestleMania 36

The first-ever two-night WrestleMania event is gearing up to be quite a spectacle for fans around the world. Despite a country-wide lockdown in the United States, WWE is working hard to maintain the hype around the 'Showcase of Immortals'. While several high-profile clashes have been booked for WrestleMania 36, former NFL star Rob Gronkowski is arguably going to the main attraction during the two-day event. Having recently signed a contract with WWE, Gronkowski is set to be the host of WrestleMania 36.

Rob Gronkowski in WWE: Gronk addresses hosting gig at WrestleMania

Gronkowski, who remains one of the most recognised faces in the NFL, shared his thoughts via an interview and explained the significance of being a part of WrestleMania.

"It’s super important to me to be the part of the first-ever WrestleMania that’s two nights long. It’s just an honour just to be a part of WrestleMania", said Rob Gronkowski. "Just to come here especially during tough times, it’s something cool to give entertainment to the people that are at home. Everyone’s at home just chilling, there are no sports on and let me tell you I love sports and it is weird without sports. Whenever I am just chilling, I wanna watch sports, it’s my getaway. I love playing sports and that’s why I played for so long. Just watching sports, I’m a big fan of sports now and nothing is on so being able to give entertainment to the fans out there... to give entertainment to the world is just spectacular…it’s just something to be amazed by and just so awesome that I am able to just be a little part of it.", he added.

While Rob Gronkowski is set to bring his 'Gronking' personalty to WrestleMania 36, it is believed that the company is planning a surprise segment for the three-time Super Bowl champion. Three years ago, at WrestleMania 33, Rob Gronkowski shared a segment with Jinder Mahal after the latter threw a beer at him. Gronkowski stunned the fans by making his way into the ring and helping Mojo Rawley win the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Addressing the little tension between Jinder and him, Gronk said, "I’ve been a part of it before where I took out Ginger…Jinder... sorry Ginger, I always get your name confused but we have a little action, little tension between us. That’s why I took him out when he threw that beer on me. And it was very rude of him, so I like to call him by his wrong name"

Gronkowski's one-off appearance at WrestleMania 33 was believed to be a teaser for the fans as it was reported that the NFL star was indeed negotiating a contract with the company. A move to WWE failed to materialise in 2017 but Gronkowski was slated for an experience of a lifetime from his short segment at WrestleMania 33.

"To tell you the truth, since my appearance in WrestleMania, it's just insane wherever I go, how many people bring up the Wrestlemania spot that I had and I really did do too much. But it's just crazy. How many people talk about it wherever I am, whatever state I am, people are always talking about that. So it's just an honour to be here. It's just incredible and the fans just worldwide and global are amazing." said Rob Gronkowski.

WrestleMania 36 matches and schedule

Some of the major matches scheduled for WrestleMania 36 are Brock Lesnar defending his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre, The Undertaker vs AJ Styles, John Cena vs 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton vs Edge. WrestleMania 36 will be aired in India on April 5 and 6 at 3.30 am on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels. WWE fans across the country can also catch the repeat telecast of WrestleMania 36 at 12.00 pm, at 4.00 pm, and at 8.00 pm on April 5 and 6 on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels.

