WrestleMania 36 To Be Held Across 2 Nights; Former NFL Star Rob Gronkowski Named As Host

WWE News

WWE has announced that WrestleMania 36 will be a massive two-day celebration that will be broadcasted on the WWE network. Rob Gronkowski will be the host.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
WrestleMania 36

WWE has just made a historic announcement regarding the fate of WrestleMania 36. The company has announced that this year's WrestleMania will be a massive two-day celebration that will be broadcasted on the WWE network. It was further announced that former NFL star Rob Gronkowski will be the official host of the 'Grandest Show of Them All'.

Also Read | Rob Gronkowski WrestleMania 36? Reportedly Close To Agreeing Contract With WWE, Could Make Appearance Soon

WWE news: WrestleMania 36 2-night celebration announced

The statement released by WWE read, 'The 2020 edition of The Showcase of the Immortals will make history as the first to span across multiple days. WrestleMania will not only take place at WWE’s training facility but will include multiple locations over two nights.'

Also Read | WWE May Cancel A Few WrestleMania 36 Matches From The Planned Match Card: Report

WrestleMania 36 already has a long list of high-profile matches. Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre will challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship, Roman Reigns will face Universal Champion Goldberg for the title. Meanwhile, the Undertaker and John Cena will also be in action against AJ Styles and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt respectively. 

The women's division will feature Charlotte Flair facing NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley while 'The Man' Becky Lynch will defend her RAW Women's Title against Shayna Baszler. 

With several other matches booked for the show, it is projected that WrestleMania will be a seven-hour long show including the pre-show. The coronavirus outbreak in the US has already forced WrestleMania 36 to be moved out of the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to the Performance Center in Orlando. However, it remains unknown if the decision to split WrestleMania 36 into two halves is a direct repercussion of the pandemic. 

WWE news: Rob Gronkowski WrestleMania 36 host

Former Patriots star Rob Gronkowski recently signed a deal with WWE and was expected to be involved in some capacity at the show. The new host of WrestleMania 36 already has WrestleMania experience under his belt. He was present among the crowd at WrestleMania 33 and even made his way inside the squared circle to help Mojo Rawley win the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. 

It'll be interesting to see how WWE utilises the two-day slot to deliver a fantastic WrestleMania experience to its viewers.

Also Read | The Rock Can't Wait To See Becky Lynch Vs Shayna Baszler At WrestleMania 36

First Published:
