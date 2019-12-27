Sasha Banks Opens Up On Receiving $250,000 For Upcoming WWE Appearances

WWE SmackDown superstar Sasha Banks recently made a return to WWE a few months ago. Banks has WWE CEO Vince McMahon to thank as he has helped her with a lot of money-making opportunities. She has given him credit for it as well. However, Banks has taken things up a notch recently as she revealed the amount of money she is receiving for her WWE appearances.

Sasha Banks trolls herself

Sasha Banks Salary

Sasha Banks recently posted a tweet, writing about her upcoming WWE SmackDown appearances as well as live events. The wrestler stated that she has already been paid a total of $250,000 for all her appearances. She went on to thank FOX for the bonus she is receiving and Banks also listed the events that she would feature in.

Sasha Banks is currently involved in a feud with Lacey Evans on WWE SmackDown. In last week’s SmackDown event, Banks mocked her daughter after beating her up. Followed by which, Evans hit back by brutally assaulting Banks, which made Dana Brooke interfere to separate them.

