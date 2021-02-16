Seth Rollins Shares Adorable Picture Of Fiancée Becky Lynch With Daughter Roux

Seth Rollins took to Instagram on Sunday and shared an adorable picture of his fiancée, Becky Lynch, holding their daughter, Roux, as she lay on the couch next to their dog and cat. "Don't think I can cram more love into a single frame," Seth Rollins wrote. Within a few hours, the post went viral, generating more than 400,000 likes on Instagram, including around 4000 comments.

The power couple welcomed Roux on December 4 last year. The former multiple-times WWE champion made his return to the ring on last week’s WWE SmackDown, while The Man is still on a break, rumoured to make a comeback by SummerSlam or next year’s WrestleMania. The former WWE RAW Women’s champion was earlier expected to appear on the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble match, but she didn’t.

While Becky Lynch’s return date is yet to be confirmed, the Irish fighter has made it clear that she wants to continue working as a pro-wrestler full time. Earlier, The Man slammed haters who questioned whether she would be able to perform at her peak after the childbirth. “Bringing it closer to home, I’ll talk about the mothers in my own line of work: WWE Superstars Asuka, Mickie James, and Lacey Evans. They’ve all proven that you can do both,” Lynch said to the press.

Seth Rollins daughter: Fans react to the adorable picture

Thousands of fans from all over the world took to social media and reacted to Seth Rollins’ post. While some called it ‘incredibly cute,’ others sent their well-wishes to the family. Former WWE champion Brie Bell also reacted to the picture by sharing a few heart emojis. “Omg this is sooo cutee!!! my heart melts,” wrote a fan. “OMG You guys are so adorable and Becky looks gorgeous,” added another.

Seth Rollins’ post comes just weeks after Becky Lynch had posted a snap of her carrying Roux. The Man was wearing a black T-shirt and black joggers with white shoes while Roux was dressed in a black babygrow.

Seth Rollins Instagram: The Messiah make his return

After months of absence, Seth Rollins returned to SmackDown with his iconic ‘Burn it Down’ theme. With almost the entire SmackDown roster present ringside, Seth Rollins talked about being a father and how it has changed him. However, he soon started criticising the fighters, claiming that he needs to be a great leader for the blue brand show. That is when the entire roster started to walk away.

After the lights came on, The Messiah realised that the only person who stayed was Cesaro. However, the Scottish Superman also started to walk away eventually. Rollins clipped Cesaro's knee as he walked up the ramp and started beating him down. Daniel Bryan and other officials ran in to rescue.

Image Source: Seth Rollins Instagram