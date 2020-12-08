WWE Superstars Congratulate Becky Lynch And Seth Rollins On Welcoming Their First Child

Former WWE RAW Women’s champion Becky Lynch and former WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins recently welcomed their first child, a daughter they named Roux to the world. The couple gave the news to the fans by sharing an adorable picture on Instagram where the little one can be seen holding her mother’s finger. Becky Lynch, who always wanted to be a mother, shared her excitement while welcoming the child, claiming, “You are the love of our lives”.

Roux Rollins: WWE superstars congratulate Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins

After the news went viral, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins were flooded with greetings and adulations from the who’s who of professional wrestling. The Rock, Stephanie McMahon, Paige, Renee Paquette, Billie Kay, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Dana Brooke, Natalya, Mike Rome, Kayla Braxton, Michelle McCool, Carmella, Peyton Royce, Ariel Helwani, Mandy Rose, Heath Slater and Drake Maverick are just some of the names that sent their messages to the power couple.

While Stephanie McMahon, Paige and others, congratulated the couple on the joyous occasion, Brie Bella claimed that she got “goosebumps” after hearing the news. The Rock, on the other hand, congratulated the couple by various emojis.

Roux Rollins: Fans congratulate Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins

Millions of fans also congratulated the couple by sharing their emotions on social media. While some wished for Roux’s health, others asked Seth Rollins to take good care of Becky Lynch. “You guys will be awesome parents,” wrote a fan. “This made me cry, congratulations to my idols,” another added.

"I can't wait to see her, what a sweet little thing."



Here's another clip of Renee talking about Seth, Becky and their baby girl, as well as sending out her congratulations. I totally agree with her, Roux is a really pretty name pic.twitter.com/ydyqAJrF4Z — EdenðŸŽ„ (@LeafsNation619) December 8, 2020

When could Becky Lynch return?

Becky Lynch announced the news of her pregnancy during an episode of WWE RAW in May, vacating her WWE title in the process. Since then, she has not featured in an episode of WWE RAW but confirmed that she’ll return after the birth of her baby. Now, with the arrival of Roux, the former WWE RAW Women’s champion could return, but not anytime soon.

According to various reports, Becky Lynch would take her time -- almost a year -- to recover and restart her pro-wrestling training. Becky Lynch could take some more time to take care of her newborn who’s certainly her priority. WWE is completely behind the couple and supports the decision they make.

Image Source: WWE.com