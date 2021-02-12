John Cena And Roman Reigns Hit Back At The Undertaker For Calling WWE ‘Soft’

The Undertaker caused huge controversy last month as he suggested that the WWE has gone “soft” in recent years while taking to comedian and UFC commentator Joe Rogan on the latter’s podcast. The Phenom’s comments didn’t sit well with other WWE stars and legends, who immediately jumped in to defend the product. Earlier, Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin and Mick Foley rubbished Undertaker’s claims and recently, 16-time WWE champion John Cena weighed in on the topic.

John Cena disagrees with The Undertaker

While talking to Forbes, the future Hall of Famer claimed that he loves WWE as a product, adding that the current product is ‘different,’ but certainly not ‘softer’ than what it was 20 years ago. “What do I think of the WWE product right now? I love it. I think it’s bold, it’s forcing people to take chances,” Cena added. John Cena said he always liked the business side of the WWE and has seen it grow in the recent years, but has "also been called ‘everything that’s ruined sports entertainment’”.

However, John Cena admitted that the product has slightly changed for fans of the Attitude Era. “So I may have a bit of disagreement with Undertaker’s word choice because I don’t think it’s soft, I think it’s different,” Cena reiterated. John Cena certainly makes a good point as the WWE is known for changing itself with time. In fact, The Undertaker himself has gone through a lot of transitions in his 30-year-long career.

Roman Reigns weighs in on the topic

A few days ago, Roman Reigns also hit back at the Undertaker, saying that today's matches are more physical than they used to be. He said because some fans have been seeing the shows for years, the new talents have to put on extra effort and come up with new things almost regularly to keep the product fresh. He said earlier a dropkick used to be a finisher, but today such moves are frequently used by the superstars.

"Because Mark [Calaway] is a really good guy. He's very knowledgable. Obviously, he has a ton of respect for the business," Reigns told the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast.

After announcing his retirement in the last episode of his documentary series, ‘The Last Ride,’ The Undertaker appeared on last year’s Survivor Series, where he officially bid farewell to the WWE universe.

Image Source: WWE.com