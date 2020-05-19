Is Shad Gaspard Dead? WWE Fans Wonder As He Goes Missing After Swimming Incident

The pro wrestling universe was dealt a major shock after it was reported former WWE superstar Shad Gaspard went missing under the waves at the newly opened Venice Beach in Los Angeles California. A former member of popular tag-team Cryme Tyme, Shad Gaspard went to rescue his 10-year-old son, before being engulfed by a large wave. While officials continued with their search-and-rescue mission, no update after more than 24 hours of the incident has given rise to 'Is Shad Gaspard dead?' speculation on the internet.

Breaking news: the search for ex-WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard has officially been called off, this comes after his son and himself were swept into a riptide yesterday, while his son was recovered, Gaspard’s whereabouts are still unknown pic.twitter.com/LfvgEvG0vA — OT/OB (@OTOBHTX) May 19, 2020

Is Shad Gaspard dead? WWE Shad Gaspard missing, what we know so far

The 39-year-old went missing on Sunday afternoon after he, his son and a group of swimmers got caught in a strong rip current just off the coast of Venice Beach. Per reports, the group got stuck in the current north of a lifeguard tower. Los Angeles County lifeguards raced to the waters and rescued everyone barring for one, who reportedly submerged.

"That group was stuck in one of the rip currents and were swimming just north of the lifeguard tower," an ocean lifeguard specialist with the L.A. Fire Department confirmed. "That's why lifeguards were able to get there so soon, but unfortunately, one did, however, submerge." The 10-year-boy was pulled from the water in good shape and was not hospitalised.

However, Shad Gaspard went missing which soon prompted a search-and-rescue mission. Siliana Gaspard, the wife of the former wrestler confirmed on the Shad Gaspard missing news on Instagram after she posted two photos of the 39-year-old next to a child, saying he has been missing since Sunday.

Is Shad Gaspard dead? Shad Gaspard missing, officials call-off rescue mission

A group of divers and several helicopters were sued to conduct the search mission. However, as of now, the former WWE superstar remains missing. According to reports, the officials conducted a second search-and-rescue mission on Monday before calling it off. Multiple reports state the officials are packing up and that the search is over. As of now, the whereabouts of the 39-year-old remains unknown.

Is Shad Gaspard dead? WWE star missing, social media speculates tragic news

Former WWE superstar and Cryme Tyme member Shad Gaspard is being presumed dead, after being taken underwater by a wave yesterday, trying to save his son. The search for his body is still underway. I will have more details as they become available. — Big Moneys Wrestling World ➳ 🤼‍♂️ (@MoneyWrestling) May 18, 2020

I know, but if he did die, I say he died a hero trying to save his son. That's what you call a parent that would take a bullet for their kid. — Big Moneys Wrestling World ➳ 🤼‍♂️ (@MoneyWrestling) May 18, 2020

Shad Gaspard is potentially dead because he told lifeguards to save his 10-year-old son just before a wave took him.



That's a tough pill to swallow. — I'm Mixy on the TL (@Griff_Mendez) May 18, 2020

To anyone complaining that #WWERaw hasn't mentioned Shad Gaspard... They shouldn't. Unless he is confirmed dead, they should in no way shape or form touch it. Stop getting mad at WWE (as usual) for every effin thing! Every wrestler saying their piece on twitter wasnt enough. Smh — JustChris™ (in a mask) (@JustChrisTM) May 19, 2020

Is Shad Gaspard dead? WWE wrestlers release statements over 'Shad Gaspard missing' news

Several wrestlers like Kofi Kingston, MVP, Mark Henry, Jat Lethal took to Twitter to share a brief statement on behalf of Shad Gaspard's family. The statement issued by several WWE and AEW wrestlers mainly thanked the supports for their support and the messages and noted Gaspard's family is not ready to make any officials statement.

Tweeted at the request of Shad's family.@Shadbeast ‘s family appreciates all the love, support, and concern through this horrible ordeal. At this time they are not ready to make any public or official statements to any media outlet And ask all to respect their wishes. — MVP (@The305MVP) May 19, 2020

. @Shadbeast ‘s family appreciates all the love, support, and concern through this horrible ordeal. At this time they are not ready to make any public or official statements to any media outlet And ask all to respect their wishes. — 🎅🏿 KOF’ KRINGLE 🎅🏿 (@TrueKofi) May 19, 2020

