Last Updated:

Is Shad Gaspard Dead? WWE Fans Wonder As He Goes Missing After Swimming Incident

The former WWE superstar went missing after being involved in a swimming incident at Venice Beach on Sunday afternoon. Fans speculate 'Is Shad Gaspard dead?'

Written By
Sujay Chakraborty
is shad gaspard dead

The pro wrestling universe was dealt a major shock after it was reported former WWE superstar Shad Gaspard went missing under the waves at the newly opened Venice Beach in Los Angeles California. A former member of popular tag-team Cryme Tyme, Shad Gaspard went to rescue his 10-year-old son, before being engulfed by a large wave. While officials continued with their search-and-rescue mission, no update after more than 24 hours of the incident has given rise to 'Is Shad Gaspard dead?' speculation on the internet.

Also Read | WWE star missing: Drew Gulak Released From WWE After Appearing On Last Friday Night SmackDown Episode

Is Shad Gaspard dead? WWE Shad Gaspard missing, what we know so far

The 39-year-old went missing on Sunday afternoon after he, his son and a group of swimmers got caught in a strong rip current just off the coast of Venice Beach. Per reports, the group got stuck in the current north of a lifeguard tower. Los Angeles County lifeguards raced to the waters and rescued everyone barring for one, who reportedly submerged. 

"That group was stuck in one of the rip currents and were swimming just north of the lifeguard tower," an ocean lifeguard specialist with the L.A. Fire Department confirmed. "That's why lifeguards were able to get there so soon, but unfortunately, one did, however, submerge." The 10-year-boy was pulled from the water in good shape and was not hospitalised.

However, Shad Gaspard went missing which soon prompted a search-and-rescue mission. Siliana Gaspard, the wife of the former wrestler confirmed on the Shad Gaspard missing news on Instagram after she posted two photos of the 39-year-old next to a child, saying he has been missing since Sunday. 

Also Read | Shane McMahon Says The Undertaker's Mother Scolded Him Before WrestleMania 32

Is Shad Gaspard dead? Shad Gaspard missing, officials call-off rescue mission

A group of divers and several helicopters were sued to conduct the search mission. However, as of now, the former WWE superstar remains missing. According to reports, the officials conducted a second search-and-rescue mission on Monday before calling it off. Multiple reports state the officials are packing up and that the search is over. As of now, the whereabouts of the 39-year-old remains unknown.

Is Shad Gaspard dead? WWE star missing, social media speculates tragic news

Also Read | Michael Jordan Disrespected WWE Star Mark Henry When They First Met During 1996 Olympics 

Is Shad Gaspard dead? WWE wrestlers release statements over 'Shad Gaspard missing' news

Several wrestlers like Kofi Kingston, MVP, Mark Henry, Jat Lethal took to Twitter to share a brief statement on behalf of Shad Gaspard's family.  The statement issued by several WWE and AEW wrestlers mainly thanked the supports for their support and the messages and noted Gaspard's family is not ready to make any officials statement. 

Also Read | Rey Mysterio Has Not Signed A New WWE Contract, Could Move To AEW: Reports

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all