Former WWE Star Shad Gaspard Goes Missing At Newly Reopened Venice Beach

According to recent reports, former WWE star Shad Gaspard and his 10-year-old son were pulled out with the rip current when they were swimming at a newly reopened Venice Beach. Though the lifeguards later saved the 10-year-old, the 39-year-old is still missing. According to the 'WWE Shad Gaspard missing' reports, as the two were getting pulled out by the current, lifeguards jumped in the water for help. Shad Gaspard instructed the lifeguards to save his son first, which ultimately left him struggling in the water. When the lifeguards went back to save Shad Gaspard, they couldn’t find him as he was pushed down by a wave, according to Kenichi Haskett of the Los Angeles County Fire Department Lifeguard Division.

WWE news: Shad Gaspard missing

According to witnesses, multiple lifeguards, divers, paramedics and rescue boats are at the scene and are currently searching for Shad Gaspard. Some also claim that the rescue team is taking the Coast Guard’s help for the search and helicopters are also patrolling the busy beach to find Shad Gaspard. Reports claim that Shad Gaspard’s son was unharmed from the 'Shad Gaspard missing' incident and was seen walking off of the beach with his parents’ friends. Siliana Gaspard, on the other hand, remained on the beach and was seen helping the rescue team amid the 'WWE Shad Gaspard missing' incident.

"I saw the young boy who was inconsolable and his mother who had her arms wrapped around him. The whole thing was just heartbreaking, absolutely heartbreaking to see this mother and child in complete despair," said a witness.

Shad Gaspard’s WWE career

In early 2006, Shad Gaspard and the Neighborhoodie (Jayson Paul) came together and formed a new tag team known as "The Gang Stars". They started a feud with WWE legend CM Punk in OVW and went on to become OVW Southern Tag Team Champions. In September, they joined WWE RAW and made their TV debut as Cryme Tyme. They defeated then-World Tag Team Champions, the Spirit Squad (Mikey and Johnny) in a non-title match.

They featured in several storylines with major WWE tag teams but were not able to become the champions. In August 2007, they lost to then-World Tag Team Champions Cade and Murdoch in a non-title match and were later released by WWE. After his release, Shad Gaspard began performing on the independent circuit.

