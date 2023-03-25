SmackDown Results: Huge Announcement Made About John Cena; Big Match Added To WrestleMania

In the penultimate SmackDown before WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes kicked off the show and took on Ludwig Kaiser. Rey Mysterio and Dominik segment continued. Moreover, a huge announcement related to the John Cena vs Austin Theory match took place.

Let's take a look at what happened at the Friday Night SmackDown. Cody Rhodes, Charlotte Flair, Drew McIntyre, Shaemus, Gunther, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and the Usos were in action. Here's what transpired among them.

WWE Smackdown results, highlights, and promos

Cody Rhodes vs Ludwig Kaiser: Cody Rhodes started the action for the night. He took on Ludwig Kaiser. The match went on for a while and saw the appearance of Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa. However, in the end, Rhodes picked up the pinfall victory over Kaiser. After the match, Heyman and Rhodes cut out an intense promo, where Rhodes supposedly got the last laugh.

John Cena announcement: After the Cody Rhodes match, it was announced that John Cena vs Austin Theory match will open the WrestleMania proceedings. The match will be for the US Title.

Charlotte Flair promo: Ahead of her match against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39, Charlotte Flair cut out a promo and reminded the WWE universe about her victories on the biggest stage. Flair spewed belief in herself

Rey Mysterio vs LA Knight: Following a backstage action on Monday Night Raw, Rey Mysterio and LA Knight met inside the ring. Mysterio started out strong but a major intervention by Dominik changed the complexion of the match. Mysterio though regained momentum but an intervention by Dominik allowed LA Knight to pounce and get the win. After the match, Dominik took the mic and brought in Mysterio's wife into the scene. Senior Mysterio finally decided that enough is enough and for the first time dropped his son. Rey Mysterio then accepted Dominik's challenge to face him at WrestleMania.

Shotzi and Natalya vs. Lacey Evans and Xia Li: Shotizi and Natalya picked up the pinfall victory. After the match, Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey made their way and announced that they have given the slot for WrestleMania.

Intercontinental Championship Contract Signing: Gunther vs. Butch: A contract signing to turn the triple threat match between Sheamus, Drew McIntyre and Gunther took place, where chaos emanated and ultimately a match between Gunther and Butch became official for the night. In the match, Gunther picked up the victory.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn segment: In the main event Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn appeared and indulged in friendly banter. They then unveiled the special KO Mania T-shirt with WrestleZAYNia written on the front. Soon the Usos interrupted them and then the matter became physical, where the Usos got the upper hand. The segment closed when Owens took out the chair which caused Usos to retreat.