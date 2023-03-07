WWE Raw Results: John Cena Returns, Jey Uso Shocks Sami Zayn By Turning Heel

The March 6 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw saw John Cena making his return to the company, among several other interesting segments. The show kicked off with Solo Sikoa’s match against Kevin Owens, which ended with a disqualification win for Owens. Jimmy Uso interrupted to break up a pin by beating up Owens while causing a disqualification.

One of the biggest highlights of the red brand show was Cena making his return to the red brand show and pulling off a segment with the United States champion Austin Theory. Going ahead, Cena accepted Theory’s challenge for a match at WrestleMania 39. The 16-time WWE World Champion last appeared on WWE SmackDown during the December 30 episode, where he teamed up with Owens to defeat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

Sami Zayn gets a shocker after defeating Jimmy Uso

In the main event of the show, Zayn earned a victory over Jimmy Uso following a 25-minute-long thrilling match. Jey Uso also appeared during the match trying to cheer his brother but ended up causing distraction instead. Zayn made the most of it to emerge as the winner with a pin.

After the match, Jey shocked Jimmy by hugging Zayn outside the ring but ended up betraying him. As the crowd erupted with cheers, Jey drilled Zayn with a superkick out of nowhere and turned heel in the process. Solo, Jimmy, and Jey then beat up the former Bloodline member, before Cody Rhodes walked out to make the save.

Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Straus confirm WrestleMania 39 match

Alongside the aforementioned, the March 6 episode also saw the newly crowned women’s tag team champions Lita and Becky Lynch teaming up with Trish Straus to fix a six-woman tag match at WrestleMania 39. Meanwhile, Logan Paul appeared on Raw to knockdown Seth Rollins, hinting towards a match at WrestleMania. Here’s a look at the full results of WWE Monday Night Raw.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Full Results for March 6 episode