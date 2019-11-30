WWE SmackDown: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt Scares The WWE Universe By Shearing Daniel Bryan

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt closed this week’s WWE SmackDown by welcoming the WWE Universe to the Firefly Funhouse. He asked the fans if they wanted to see him play with Daniel Bryan again. He defeated Bryan at the WWE Survivor Series PPV last weekend. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt wanted Daniel Bryan to let him know if he wanted another shot at the title. Daniel Bryan was in the ring to make his decision about the rematch. Soon enough, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt made an ominous appearance from beneath the ring canvas and struck with a Mandible Claw. He dragged Daniel Bryan into the depths of hell.

Also Read | WWE SmackDown: Daniel Bryan To Confront "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt In The Upcoming Episode

WWE SmackDown: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt takes a piece of Daniel Bryan

Also Read | WWE SmackDown, Nov 8: Watch 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt Attack Daniel Bryan

Wyatt then appeared to dismantle Bryan after pushing him under the ring. He pulled out chunks of his hair. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt placed his hair on the ring canvas to give an illusion that he was scalping the former champion. The segment could also be an indication that "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt was taking Daniel Bryan to the Firefly Fun House to transform him into some character or toy for his crew to play with.

WWE SmackDown: Daniel Bryan to get an updated look before the rematch

There has also been some speculation that Daniel Bryan will be getting an updated look before he takes on "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in his rematch. However, there are no reports to confirm what the company has planned next for Bryan and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. WWE is also yet to give an update on when the potential rematch between the two is set to take place. Stay tuned to know more.

Also Read | WWE SmackDown: The Fiend Displays Freakish Powers Against Seth Rollins

Also Read | WWE: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt Net Worth, Salary, Survivor Series Performance