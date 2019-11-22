WWE SmackDown: Daniel Bryan To Confront "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt In The Upcoming Episode

After getting attacked by Bray Wyatt and challenging him for the WWE Universal Championship, Daniel Bryan is scheduled to arrive on the upcoming episode of the blue brand show to confront his opponent. This will be the last time both the superstars will meet each other in the ring ahead of their upcoming match (which is scheduled to be held on WWE Survivor Series). Many believe that the WWE Universe may see a glimpse of "The Fiend" in the upcoming episode and both the superstars may brawl with each other ahead of the upcoming PPV.

WWE SmackDown: The Fiend attacks Daniel Bryan

A few weeks ago, Daniel Bryan finally got a chance to confront Sami Zayn and speak his mind. However, current WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt showed up from behind and attacked Daniel Bryan with his mandible claw. The segment ended with the lights fading to black and the laughter of "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt filling the screen.

After the storyline between Bray Wyatt and Seth Rollins concluded on WWE RAW, fans were wondering who Wyatt’s next target would be. There were rumours that "The Fiend" may attack Roman Reigns as he is currently the face of SmackDown. However, the rumours turned to dust as Reigns got a storyline with King Baron Corbin. After attacking Daniel Bryan, it is clear that 'The Fiend' has selected Bryan as his next target.

Last week, Daniel Bryan arrived as a guest on Miz TV and challenged Wyatt for the Universal Championship match. To which, the smiling Wyatt responded with a resounding “Yes.” Both the superstars are scheduled to face each other in the upcoming Survivor Series PPV which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 24, 2019 (Monday, November 25, 2019, in India) in the Allstate Arena Rosemont, Illinois.

