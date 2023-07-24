Former WWE superstar says it's time for The Rock to shock WWE universe at SummerSlam 2023

With WWE SummerSlam 2023 on the horizon, there are a lot of speculations in place about possible returns. Bray Wyatt is in the mix of things and could make his much-awaited return. However, that's not all, according to a former superstar, the moment that WWE fans have been waiting for so long should become a part of the biggest party of the summer, and the most electrifying man in the history of sports entertainment should make his pulsating return to the squared circle.

3 things you need to know

WWE SummerSlam is scheduled to take place on August 5, 2023

The event features three headliner fights

The show will feature, Roman Reigns defending his WWE Universal Title for the first time since WrestleMania 39

Former WWE superstar Tommy Dreamer says it's time for The Rock to come back

Tommy Dreamer, a former WWE star and ECW legend, recently discussed The Rock's possible return during Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023. In two weeks, Jey Uso will attempt the impossible of dethroning the dominant Tribal Chief. Under the Tribal Combat stipulation, the two stars are set to collide in one of SummerSlam's main events. The match was confirmed last Friday night at SmackDown when Reigns and Jey appeared on the show.

If it's his time, you have to go with him. Honestly, another key Tribal member, I don't know if you smell what he's cooking. The Rock could come in, deliver a Rock Bottom, [and] Jey goes up for the Splash, new champ. Now you have Roman vs. The Rock for no title. And you have Jey as your champion. That's another route that you can go.

Dreamer mentioned this week on the Busted Open podcast that WWE could have The Rock return and hit a Rock Bottom on Roman Reigns, allowing Jey to win. He claimed the 51-year-old's return could pave the way for Rock vs. Reigns in the future, allowing the refined version of Jey Uso to begin his reign as the new champion.

Roman Reigns is yet to defend his title since WrestleMania 39

Internal strife has decimated The Bloodline over the last few months. Despite the faction's problems, Roman Reigns remains the most dominant world champion of the modern era. Reigns' most recent televised title defense was against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. However, The Tribal Chief had the full force of The Bloodline behind him at the time. Given that Roman Reigns hasn't defended his title in over 100 days, it'll be interesting to see if he can defeat Jey Uso in Tribal Combat. Jey has already pinned him at Money in the Bank 2023 and is confident of doing so again at the biggest party of the summer.