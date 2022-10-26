The Rock's Daughter Simone Johnson Follows Dad's Footsteps, Makes WWE Debut As Ava Raine

In the latest World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) NXT show, Simone Johnson made her debut as Ava Raine. Simone, who is the daughter of WWE legend Dwayne The Rock Johnson, is following in her father's footsteps and is expected to be a popular addition to the company. While Simone has been appearing on WWE NXT for some time now, she always did so as a mystery member of The Schism, a stable that is led by Joe Gacy. The other two members of the stable are Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler.

The Rock says he's proud of his daughter

After Simone Johnson revealed her ring name on an NXT Live Show as Ava Raine, The Rock gave an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he explained how proud he was of his daughter. "Yes, I'm very proud of her. Simone Johnson, my oldest daughter, made her debut in WWE for the developmental brand, WWE NXT. She did very well - she came out with a microphone and cut a promo. You have to have poise when you go out in the audience," explained The Rock.

Did not see this coming! Simone Johnson, now known as Ava Raine, has finally made her NXT Debut #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/egn7Fu1gKE — YAW (@youreawrestler) October 26, 2022

Speaking of his daughter's 'cool' ring name, The Rock added, "A name for the business comes from all walks of life. Usually, it's a mix of everything. It can be what I'd like to be, what I'd like to be called or known as, or it can also be something the company wants you to be. She represents the fourth generation of professional wrestlers in WWE, it's the first time that's happened. I always like to say that the name Ava Raine can mean a lot of things, but to me, it means she's going to kick everyone's a**."

saved. 4 roots 1 tree. pic.twitter.com/LqPYIsSpn7 — A V A (@AvaRaineWWE) October 26, 2022

The Rock is busy promoting his latest film: Black Adam

Black Adam is the latest addition to DC Extended Universe (DCEU) and to the superhero genre. Speaking of the film, The Rock said in a global press conference, which was also attended by PTI, "We all wanted to make a film that was different and unique in this world of the superhero genre that has been so wildly successful over the years and has led our business for over a decade." The film was released on October 20 in India.