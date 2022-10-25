WWE Raw Results: Nikki Cross Attacks Bayley & Belair, Seth Rollins Helps Theory Beat Ali

The latest episode of WWE RAW from Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina was centred around the build-up to the WWE Crown Jewel. The WWE Crown Jewel event is scheduled to take place next month in Saudi Arabia. Bianca Belair faced Bayley in a non-title match, while Finn Balor faced Karl Anderson ahead of the OC's six-man tag team match against The Judgement Day. Baron Corbin took on Johnny Gargano. Nikki Cross re-emerged to launch a savage attack on Belair and Bayley. Here's a look at this week's WWE RAW results.

Bayley defeats Bianca Belair, Niki Cross re-emerges

WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair went one on one against Bayley in a gruelling Championship Contender’s match. While Bayley had Dakota Kai and IYO SKY by her side during the match, Belair had no backup after Candice LeRae was attacked before the match. The match between the current and former champion was a gruelling contest which saw Women's Tag Team Champions Kai and SKY getting ejected from the ringside by the official.

As the champions argued with the referee over the decision outside the ring, Nikki Cross reemerged out of nowhere and took out SKY, Dakota and the referee with a leap off the top rope. Belair taking advantage hit the KOD on Bayley, only to find that there was no one to count the pinfall. Cross entered the ring hitting Belair's head into the turnbuckle before driving her into the canvas. Bayley crawled to pick up the win. However, Cross returned and viciously attacked The Role Model.

Finn Balor vs Karl Anderson

In lead up to the upcoming PPV event WWE Crown Jewel, Finn Balor faced Karl Anderson in one on one match. During the match Judgement Day yet again interfered, with Dominik Mysterio jumping on the apron, not to the liking of AJ Styles. The all-out chaos outside the ring saw Rhea Ripley throwing Luke Gallows into the ring post before delivering a body slam onto the ringside floor. Anderson looked to put away Balor inside the ring and [ick up victory but a distraction by Dominik, allowed Ripley to hit the low blow to Anderson and help Balor to pick up the win.

Austin Theory beats Mustafa Ali

Theory faced Ali in a singles match with Seth Rollins standing near the ring. Theory dominated the match, but Ali also put up a spirited fight. The final stages of the match witnessed Rollins causing distraction allowing Theory to attack Mustafa Ali and execute the A-Town Down for the win. After the match, Rollins unleashed a vicious attack on Ali and as he walked up the ramp, Ali charged towards him and returned the favour with a vicious attack.

WWE Raw Other results:

Omos wins 4 on 1 handicap match

Elias overcomes Chad Gable by pinfall

Baron Corbin defeats Jonny Gargano

R-Truth beats The Miz