The Undertaker Debuts New Look On WWE RAW; Fans Speculate 'biker Gimmick' Comeback

The Undertaker sparked a slew of posts on social media after debuting a new look on the latest episode of WWE RAW. Significantly different from what fans have become accustomed to seeing him in, the Undertaker appeared on WWE RAW in a more gangster-inspired look.

WWE RAW Results: The Undertaker debuts new look

Despite being aired from an empty arena, the Undertaker made sure the fans were in for a treat during his pre-advertised segment with AJ Styles. The 54-year-old made his way into the ring in an altogether different avatar. The Deadman ditched his usual Phenom persona for a more casual gangster look, which immediately reminded fans of his old biker gimmick.

WWE RAW Results: The Undertaker debuts new look, destroys the OC

While AJ Styles never confronted the 54-year-old in person, the Phenomenal One did more than enough to enrage the new-look Undertaker on the show. The segment ended with the Deadman destroying Styles' OC members Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, following which the Undertaker signed the contract and shoved it down Anderson's mouth.

Also Read | WWE Elimination Chamber 2020: The Undertaker Helps Aleister Black Defeat AJ Styles

WWE news: Undertaker debuts new look; fans speculate new gimmick

The dream match between the Phenom and the Phenomenal One at WrestleMania is primed to be a treat for the fans. However, the Undertaker has been making the rounds on the internet for his new look. Many fans seemed to have been taken aback by The Undertaker's new look. Meanwhile, some hardcore fans are speculating if The Undertaker just brought back his old biker gimmick.

It'll be interesting to see if Undertaker could bring back his old persona and maybe even his signature bike from the old gimmick.

Also Read | WWE RAW Results: The Undertaker And AJ Styles Will Sign Their Contract On WWE RAW

Undertaker debuts new look: Here are some of the reactions on social media

Undertaker's new look? Wife Michelle McCool approved

Also Read | When The Undertaker Confronted 'The Beast' Brock Lesnar At UFC 121; Watch Video

Lol! Undertaker couldnt even bother turning up in full gear. Biker Taker is unofficially back. #RAW — Michael Beltran (@MickyBell) March 17, 2020

Biker Undertaker was suppose to come back this Wrestlemania with Michelle on his bike 😔 #Raw — Satta ✨🍷 (@QueenSatta) March 17, 2020

Also Read | WWE Elimination Chamber 2020: The Undertaker Returns, Baszler Wins, Zayn Becomes IC Champion