WWE WrestleMania 36: The Undertaker And AJ Styles Will Sign Their Contract On WWE RAW

After The Undertaker ruined two major PPVs for AJ Styles, The Phenomenal One appeared on this week’s WWE RAW and challenged The Undertaker for a match at WWE WrestleMania 36. Later, it was revealed that The Undertaker has accepted AJ Styles challenge and will appear on WWE RAW next week. On Wednesday, WWE took to Twitter and revealed that the two superstars will appear on WWE RAW to sign a contract of their WWE WrestleMania 36 match.

Fans have been asking for a match between AJ Styles and The Undertaker ever since The Phenomenal One made his debut at Royal Rumble 2016. After the events of next week’s WWE RAW, dreams of millions will come true as AJ Styles and The Undertaker will make their match official. According to many, The Undertaker will lose to AJ Styles at WWE WrestleMania 36 and wave goodbye to the company.

WWE RAW: AJ Styles challenges The Undertaker for WWE WrestleMania 36

This week on WWE RAW, AJ Styles came in the ring with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to talk about The Undertaker. He slammed The Undertaker for costing him two big wins in recent weeks (WWE Super ShowDown and WWE Elimination Chamber) and called him a loser. AJ Styles then said that he was not ready to see the Undertaker return because he believed that The Undertaker retired after he was defeated by Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 33.

AJ Styles then officially challenged The Undertaker to a match at WWE WrestleMania 36. AJ Styles then looked at the camera and called The Undertaker by his real name, Mark Calaway. AJ Styles said that Calaway made a bad decision coming back to the ring. He then said that he is going to help Michelle McCool (Calaway’s wife) bury The Undertaker.

