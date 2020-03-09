WWE Elimination Chamber 2020: The Undertaker Helps Aleister Black Defeat AJ Styles

The rivalry which started at WWE Super ShowDown was taken to the next level at WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 as The Undertaker once again appeared and attacked AJ Styles and team. At Super ShowDown, The Undertaker replaced Rey Mysterio during the Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match. He entered the ring and eliminated AJ Styles to win the match. Recently, at WWE Elimination Chamber 2020, The Undertaker once again appeared and helped Aleister Black to defeat AJ Styles.

Also Read l WWE Elimination Chamber 2020: Social media reactions and complete recap of main event

Fans have been asking for a match between AJ Styles and The Undertaker ever since The Phenomenal One made his debut at Royal Rumble 2016. After the events of WWE Super ShowDown 2020 and WWE Elimination Chamber 2020, it looks like the dreams of the WWE Universe will be coming true. According to many, AJ Styles can appear on this week’s WWE RAW and challenge The Undertaker for a match at WrestleMania 36.

Also Read l WWE Elimination Chamber 2020: Undertaker returns, Baszler wins, Zayn becomes IC Champion

Elimination Chamber results: Aleister Black defeats AJ Styles, The Undertaker returns

Before the match, AJ Styles was interviewed by a WWE host where the Phenomenal One revealed that The O.C. will be at the ringside to support him. He said the three of them will make the match really hard for Aleister Black. The match started with a slow pace, but Aleister Black took over and delivered a flurry of precise kicks. However, AJ Styles recovered and brought kendo sticks into the No Disqualification Match. He started punishing the Dutch Destroyer and delivered a series of blows to Aleister Black’s legs.

Also Read l WWE Elimination Chamber 2020: How much time does it take to build Elimination Chamber cages?

AJ Styles then mocked the Undertaker and attempted to deliver The Phenom’s iconic move 'Tombstone'. However, Aleister Black contoured and sent AJ Styles flying into a steel chair. Aleister Black then picked up AJ Styles and threw AJ Styles through a table. The O.C. walked in and helped AJ Styles to punish Black. The Undertaker appeared in the ring and delivered a double-chokeslam to The O.C. AJ Styles tried to hit the Undertaker with the phenomenal forearm, but The Deadman caught him mid-air and delivered a chokeslam. Aleister Black picked up the win by delivering a brutal Black Mass to AJ Styles.

Also Read l WWE SmackDown live streaming details, preview ahead of Elimination Chamber results

Also Read l The Undertaker slams WWE on Twitter over wife Michelle McCool snub