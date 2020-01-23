Triple H And Stephanie McMahon's Combined Net Worth, WWE Role And Relationship History

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have been a chilling force in the WWE, whose hold on the company only grew stronger since evolving into more unsparing beings. The two have shown defiance and had egos that could rival the best in the industry. Both Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have won and retained championships in the past by abusing their power, all while gloating about it every chance they got.

Triple H Stephanie McMahon net worth: How much do the couple own?

Given their positions in the WWE, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon remain the richest couple in the world of pro-wrestling. The power couple has a net worth that stands at an estimated $150 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth.

Stephanie McMahon has been associated with her father Vince McMahon's company for a long time, dating back to when she worked as a receptionist before climbing up the ladder and becoming the Chief Brand Officer. McMahon also owns about 2.5% of the total shares of WWE apart from other investments. Her husband, Triple H is another prominent figure in the WWE, who rose to prominence since his time during the Attitude Era. A few years ago, Triple H had moved into the role of Executive Vice President.

Triple H Stephanie McMahon relationship: More on it

Around the same time that Triple H and Stephanie McMahon got married as part of their WWE storyline, a real-world romance began to heat up behind the scenes. The duo started dating in the early 2000s and soon got married. However, before the two legitimately got into a relationship, they were engaged in an on-screen romance on WWE RAW. Interestingly, it was around the same time that Stephanie McMahon began dating late WWE superstar Test, leading to a kayfabe engagement between the two. A wedding ceremony was held in the ring and Triple H showed up with one big objection stating that he had already married an unconscious Stephanie at a drive-thru chapel. Ever since, the two remained a married couple on TV, however, a few storylines saw the duo break up in the front of the camera.

Image credits: Instagram | Stephanie McMahon