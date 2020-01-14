Triple H Takes A Cheeky Dig At VAR, Claims It Won't Work In WWE Amid Premier League Chaos

The latest edition of the NXT UK Takeover ended with a surprise as victorious Walter and his Imperium group members - Marcel Barthel, Alexander Wolfe and Fabian Aichner - were ambushed by Undisputed Era who have destroyed just about everyone in recent months. WWE COO Triple H was present in the audience at Blackpool on Sunday as a spectator. Post the event, the veteran wrestler took a cheeky dig at the controversial VAR system that is currently under fire from football fans all across the globe.

Triple H takes a cheeky dig at VAR, says it won't work in WWE

No VAR in in @NXTUK. It’s all legal... if you can get away with it. #NXTUKTakeOver pic.twitter.com/JjfbB4oYHY — Triple H (@TripleH) January 12, 2020

Throwback to when WWE superstar Triple H did this in 2008

After being sidelined 8 months with a quad injury, Triple H made one of the most anticipated WWE returns 18 years ago today.



(via @WWENetwork) pic.twitter.com/FCtoOEGJ77 — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) January 7, 2020

While addressing the media after the event, 14-time world champion Triple H said that "If you can get away with it here, it's legal. I saw some comments from people on Twitter, people from the States being like, 'What the hell is VAR?' It gives the rest of the world some culture, to see that there's actually a world outside of their world."

He continued, "You're not going to see any Video Assistant Referees, the only replays we're going to give you are when you see something crazy and need to see it a second time to believe it happened - like Trent Seven getting 'Razors Edged' backwards over the top rope. That's when we'll give you a 'Video Assistant Reminder' of what just happened."

Triple H heaps praise on the Undisputed Era at NXT UK takeover

The Undisputed Era faction has been one of the most feared groups in the wrestling universe in recent months. Triple H spoke about how he is fascinated by the new group and would like to see more of them in the coming months. In his post-match interaction with SportBible, Triple H said that "If you were to talk about who the big, dominant faction is here, you'd say Imperium - especially when you put Walter into that equation."

"Then you have Undisputed Era, who have arguably over the last two months, run rough-shot in everyone on Raw, Smackdown and NXT. For them to come here and destroy everybody, you know hell's coming and it's all going to pay off at Worlds Collide in a couple of weeks. I want to see it and at the point in time when you're starting to plan this stuff out, it starts with 'Oh, I'd like to see that!'" he said.

