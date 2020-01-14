Brock Lesnar Returns And Punishes R-Truth; Mojo Rawley Becomes The New WWE 24/7 Champion

After making his much-awaited return last week, Brock Lesnar once again appeared in the WWE ring. Fans, who are not happy with Brock Lesnar’s Royal Rumble involvement, started booing and chanting 'you suck'. As the WWE Champion was about to leave the squared circle, his advocate picked up the mic and said, "Ladies and gentlemen...my client...does not suck!"

Brock Lesnar returned to the ring and held his title high. Paul Heyman tried to address the crowd, but the angry crowd continued with their boos and negative chants.

However, Heyman ignored all the comments and started talking to the crowd. He started praising his client and talked about last week’s event. He claimed that Brock Lesnar will dominate the Men’s Royal Rumble match and win.

As the advocate was busy ‘spoiling’ the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV, WWE 24/7 champion R-Truth interrupted Heyman's promo. R-Truth revealed that he would participate in the Rumble match and would throw Heyman over the top rope. When he found out that Heyman was not entering the match, R Truth withdrew his participation.

"I don't want Brock Lesnar to take me to Sioux Falls City!" said R-Truth.

Brock Lesnar didn’t like R-Truth’s comment. The WWE 24/7 champion was busy cheering up the crowd with his ‘What's Up' rap, The WWE Champion picked him up and delivered an F-5. Brock Lesnar then picked up the mic and said, “That's what's up.” After The Beast left the ring, Mojo Rawley came in and pinned R-Truth to become the new WWE 24/7 champion.

Brock Lesnar to participate in Men’s Royal Rumble match

Last week, Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman opened the show and announced that the WWE Champion Brock Lesnar can’t wait to punish the WWE superstars. He said that the Beast Incarnate is looking to hurt someone and that’s why he would enter the Royal Rumble match. The Advocate announced that Brock Lesnar will enter the Royal Rumble match at No. 1 to prove his dominance.

