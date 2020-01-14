Liv Morgan & Rusev To Face Lana & Lashley On Next Week's WWE RAW

The Lana and Bobby Lashley vs Liv Morgan and Rusev storyline continued on the latest episode of WWE RAW on Monday night (Tuesday IST). WWE announced on social media that the four superstars would compete in a Mixed Tag-Team match on next week's episode of RAW.

Also Read | Liv Morgan Stuns Fans By Revealing Intimate Photos And Videos With Lana On Social Media

Liv Morgan to team up with Rusev to face Bobby Lashley & Lana

One of the most controversial storylines today on WWE, the Lana-Rusev-Lashley angle is far from over. Especially after the return of Liv Morgan was added to the mix a few weeks back. On RAW's New Year episode, during Lana and Bobby Lashley's wedding segment, Morgan returned to RAW to reveal that she was having a relationship with Lana. With the wedding crashed, Rusev came from under the ring to completely sabotage the said wedding.

Also Read | Rusev Will Face Bobby Lashley Next Week On WWE RAW; Lana And Liv Morgan Also Set To Appear

With WWE looking to extend the rivalry, it was quite evident that we were in line for a mixed tag team match between the four competitors. The latest episode of the show saw Rusev and Lashley face each other in a rematch of their match at TLC.

Lana was present ringside. Liv Morgan soon found her way to the ringside for an epic stand-off with Lana, which resulted in Lana hurling a glass of water at Morgan. The distraction meant that Lashley got a quick spear on Rusev for the pin.

Also Read | Liv Morgan Abruptly Ends WWE Interview After 60 Seconds By Putting The Phone Down

Fresh after beating Rusev, a confident Lana berated Liv Morgan and challenged her and Rusev for a Mixed Tag match. With the latter accepting the challenge, WWE announced that a Mixed Tag match is set to take place on next week's episode of RAW.

With the storyline garnering so much attention, it's highly unlikely that WWE would look to conclude it on an episode of RAW. It'll be interesting to see how the company books the match next week.

Also Read | WWE RAW: Liv Morgan Was In A Relationship With Lana? Helps Rusev DESTROY Lana-Lashley