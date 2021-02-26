Undertaker Endorses The Rock For POTUS: “He Can Be The Uniter People Are Looking For”

There is no doubt that if Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson were to ever choose to run for President of the United States, he will get support from his “millions and millions of fans,” including many WWE stars and celebrities. Recently, the rumour The Rock's presidential run got even bigger when he teased the idea while talking to USA Today. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson said that he would run for the White House only if the people want him to.

“I'm not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people...So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground,” The Rock added.

Also Read l US president believes it's important to modernise immigration system: WH

The Rock for president? Undertaker backs Johnson for presidential bid

Just a few days after The Rock made these comments, he received backing from fellow WWE legend, The Undertaker — real name Mark William Calaway. The Phenom told TMZ Sports that Dwayne Johnson works his tail off and dives in wholeheartedly in everything that he does. That’s why he believes that The Rock could be the “uniter that people are looking for” in the current political climate in the US.

Mark also jokingly suggested that The Rock’s in-ring skills could also help his presidency campaign. “Maybe all it would take would be one eyebrow, and he’d look at the left, raise the eyebrow. Look at the right, raise an eyebrow and hit ’em with ‘the People’s Elbow,’” he added.

Also Read l US President Joe Biden would not be okay if the Taliban ruled Afghanistan: WH

The Rock for president? Johnson’s impressive rise to stardom

It’s quite hard to argue with Calaway, considering The Rock has a huge fanbase and his underdog story motivates many. The man behind Moana’s Maui had a harsh childhood as his family moved a lot because of his father’s job, wrestling. After a failed attempt at American football, The Rock went on to become a pro-wrestler, where he got the fame he wanted. As per the Undertaker, Dwayne Johnson was the hardest man in the room and that’s why he went on to win many world titles.

Also Read l Dwayne Johnson talks about his new venture Zoa energy drink; fans debate on can's size

Later, The Rock left WWE for Hollywood, becoming the highest-paid actor by the year 2018. For the past decade, Dwayne Johnson has starred in movies, which have gone on to become blockbusters at the box-office, including the Fast & Furious series, the Jumanji series, San Andreas and many others.

Also Read l Dwayne Johnson feels 'deeply honored' for Hollywood Critics Association Trailblazer Award

Image Source: WWE.com